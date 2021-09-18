US Senators Are Begging Biden To Open The Canada-US Border & Let In Fully Vaxxed Canadians
Some American politicians want fully vaccinated Canadians to be allowed in before October.
American politicians are calling for the Canada-U.S. border to open for fully vaccinated Canadians and they want it to happen soon.
U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Jon Tester, Angus King, Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar sent a letter to President Joe Biden on September 17 urging his government to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. by land.
NEW: Today I sent a letter to @POTUS urging him to lift restrictions on vaccinated Canadians' travel to the U.S. by… https://t.co/9v5lbqWgPC— Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@Sen. Jeanne Shaheen) 1631909194.0
The senators, who all represent states along the border, asked Biden to lift restrictions on travel before October and noted the negative impacts that their communities have experienced because of the continuous closure of the Canada-U.S. border, including economic and emotional strain.
"We appreciate the need to prioritize the health and safety of the American public through reasonable restrictions on international travel," they said in the letter. "However, we believe that fully vaccinated Canadians should be allowed to safely travel into the United States via land ports of entry."
Near the end of August, the U.S. extended restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada at land borders until September 21 to "minimize the spread" of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. According to CBC News, the U.S. federal government is expected to renew those restrictions before that latest extension ends.
Fully vaccinated Americans have been allowed to enter Canada for non-essential reasons since the beginning of August.