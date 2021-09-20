Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - Travel

The US Just Updated Its Travel Rules & Most Fully Vaxxed Visitors Will Be Welcomed Back

The updated rules won't apply to Canadians crossing the land border, though.👇

The US Just Updated Its Travel Rules & Fully Vaxxed Visitors Will Be Welcomed Back
Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

The U.S. has announced preliminary plans to ease travel restrictions for international visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to reports on Monday.

On September 20, the Biden administration is expected to officially announce an end to travel bans with multiple countries, including countries within the EU, as well as the U.K., China and India.

To enter the U.S., non-citizens will reportedly be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and a negative test taken within three days of departure.

Previously, a non-essential travel ban had been in place since early 2020. It started with China and was expanded to include visitors from the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, the 29 regions in the European Schengen region, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and India.

CNBC reports that the Biden administration is also set to tighten rules for unvaccinated U.S. citizens returning home from other countries. Americans who have not received the full course of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to test one day before departure and again upon their return home.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to announce further details related to which COVID-19 vaccines will be recognized.

Enhanced contact tracing measures and face masks will also be required, reports USA Today, but quarantining will not be mandatory.

The changes are expected to come into effect as of November 2021.

The updates will not apply to travellers entering the U.S. via land borders, though. On September 20, the Biden administration announced that land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed until at least October 21.

Previously, restrictions on non-essential land travel from Canada were set to expire on September 21, 2021.

From Your Site Articles

The US Land Border Will Reportedly Stay Closed To Canadians Until At Least October 21

The U.S. has announced plans to lift travel bans on other countries worldwide, though.🇨🇦🇺🇸

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

The Canada-U.S. land border won't reopen for non-essential travel for at least another month, according to a new report from Global News.

On Monday, September 20, the Biden administration reportedly announced that its borders with both Canada and Mexico would remain closed until October 21 at the earliest, despite pressure from officials.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21

Existing border measures and entry requirements will be sticking around.👇

@flyei | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

Canada's existing travel restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect for another nine weeks, Health Canada has confirmed.

In a notice shared on Sunday, September 19, the government agency revealed that the country's current border measures will stay the same until November 21 at the earliest.

Keep Reading Show less

US Senators Are Begging Biden To Open The Canada-US Border & Let In Fully Vaxxed Canadians

Some American politicians want fully vaccinated Canadians to be allowed in before October.

Ken Lund | Flickr, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

American politicians are calling for the Canada-U.S. border to open for fully vaccinated Canadians and they want it to happen soon.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Jon Tester, Angus King, Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar sent a letter to President Joe Biden on September 17 urging his government to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. by land.

Keep Reading Show less

The US Is Urging Citizens To ‘Reconsider' Travel To Canada Due To Its High Level Of COVID-19

Canada's risk level has been upgraded, too.👇

Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime, Patrick Campanale | Unsplash

The United States is urging American citizens to reconsider travelling to Canada, as it says there are "high levels of COVID-19" in the country.

On August 30, the U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for Canada, upgrading the risk assessment from Level 2 to Level 3. This puts Canada in the same alert level category as countries like the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy and Jamaica, among others.

Keep Reading Show less