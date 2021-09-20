The US Just Updated Its Travel Rules & Most Fully Vaxxed Visitors Will Be Welcomed Back
The updated rules won't apply to Canadians crossing the land border, though.👇
The U.S. has announced preliminary plans to ease travel restrictions for international visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to reports on Monday.
On September 20, the Biden administration is expected to officially announce an end to travel bans with multiple countries, including countries within the EU, as well as the U.K., China and India.
To enter the U.S., non-citizens will reportedly be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and a negative test taken within three days of departure.
Today, @POTUS has announced that beginning in early November, the US will require adult foreign nationals traveling… https://t.co/863cko0O9J— Kevin Munoz (@Kevin Munoz) 1632148358.0
Previously, a non-essential travel ban had been in place since early 2020. It started with China and was expanded to include visitors from the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, the 29 regions in the European Schengen region, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and India.
CNBC reports that the Biden administration is also set to tighten rules for unvaccinated U.S. citizens returning home from other countries. Americans who have not received the full course of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to test one day before departure and again upon their return home.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to announce further details related to which COVID-19 vaccines will be recognized.
Enhanced contact tracing measures and face masks will also be required, reports USA Today, but quarantining will not be mandatory.
The changes are expected to come into effect as of November 2021.
The updates will not apply to travellers entering the U.S. via land borders, though. On September 20, the Biden administration announced that land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed until at least October 21.
Previously, restrictions on non-essential land travel from Canada were set to expire on September 21, 2021.