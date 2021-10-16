Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
us-canada border reopening

Canadians With Mixed Doses Can Now Travel To The US When Its New Vaccine Rules Kick In

People who got a mix and match are now considered fully vaccinated by the U.S.

Canadians With Mixed Doses Can Now Travel To The US When Its New Vaccine Rules Kick In
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

There is good news for people in Canada who got mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines and want to travel to the U.S. when new vaccination requirements come into effect.

On October 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance to include information about what vaccines qualify people as fully vaccinated and how vaccine records should be interpreted.

While the CDC has not recommended the use of mixed doses in the U.S., the government agency said it has become "increasingly common" in other countries. So, people entering the U.S. will be considered fully vaccinated if they got any combination of an FDA approved/authorized or World Health Organization emergency use listed vaccine.

More than 3.9 million people in Canada have received a combination of two COVID-19 vaccines which would have made them ineligible for travel to the U.S. if a mix of two doses wasn't considered full vaccination.

On November 8, the U.S. land border will open to fully vaccinated Canadians and vaccination requirements for all air travellers entering the country will kick in as well.

Canadian students who go to school in the U.S. and other essential travellers will also have to show proof of vaccination starting in January 2022.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Enhanced Vaccine Certificates Now Have QR Codes & Here's How I Downloaded Mine

It takes less than five minutes to do the whole thing.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Ontario has finally rolled out enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes and you can download yours in five minutes max.

On the morning of Friday, October 15, the provincial government held a press conference to announce that enhanced vaccine certificates are now available for download for individuals, and an official app called Verify Ontario has been launched so businesses, organizations, and hosts can scan the QR-coded vax certificates to permit entry. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

Keep Reading Show less

The US Land Border Finally Has An Official Opening Date & It's Only ​A Few Weeks Away

International air travellers will have to be fully vaccinated by then, too.

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers finally have a date for when the U.S. land border will open and when vaccination rules will kick in for anyone entering the country, including by air.

In a tweet posted on October 15, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed that the U.S. would be lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers entering the country by both land and air as of November 8.

Keep Reading Show less

BC 'Circuit Breaker' Comes Into Effect In The North To Control 'Significant Situation'

Here are all the new rules for the next five weeks.

ProvinceofBC | Youtube

Most of northern B.C. will enter a five-week "circuit breaker" in an attempt to control a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said that effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 15 through November 19, personal gatherings indoors and outdoors will be limited to vaccinated people only.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Vaccine Passport App Is Finally Here & It Can Be Set Up In 7 Easy Steps

Businesses will be able to scan QR codes by October 22.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Ever since showing your vaccine certificates became mandatory to enter certain settings in the province, Ontarians have been waiting for an official verification app, and it's finally available for download.

The Verify Ontario app quietly appeared in the Apple and Google app stores on Thursday, October 14, and it'll help businesses and organizations scan visitors' QR codes to officially verify the validity of their vaccine certificates. QR codes for vaccine certificates are expected to roll out by October 22.

Keep Reading Show less