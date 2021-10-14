Canadian Students Going To The US Will Have To Show Proof Of Vaccination Starting In 2022
Essential travellers have until the new year to get fully vaccinated.
For Canadian students who are studying in the U.S., there are new travel rules about vaccination against COVID-19 to be aware of that start in 2022.
It was announced on October 12 that the U.S. land border is reopening to fully vaccinated travellers from Canada in November if they show proof of vaccination, but that doesn't apply to essential travellers like students just yet.
NEW: Title 19 updates to occur in 2 phases: 1⃣November: fully vaccinated travelers—w/proof of vaccination—from Mex… https://t.co/7mDy4oeovh— Homeland Security (@Homeland Security) 1634133787.0
Starting in early January 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require that all foreign national travellers crossing the U.S. land border or ferry ports of entry be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination.
That means people who are travelling for essential reasons, as well as non-essential reasons, will need to be vaccinated and prove it.
The DHS said that this phased approach to reopening is meant to give essential travellers, including students, truck drivers and health care workers, time to get vaccinated.
In November, the U.S. is also planning to require all international air travellers to be fully vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by the World Health Organization or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That means Canadians who received two doses of AstraZeneca will be allowed to enter.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.