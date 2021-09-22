Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
us universities

These 6 US Colleges Offer Free Tuition So Students Don't Have To Pay To Study

There are some catches to be aware of though.

These 6 US Colleges Offer Free Tuition So Students Don't Have To Pay To Study
@curtisinstitute | Instagram, @webbinstitute | Instagram

It's no secret that going to post-secondary school can be quite expensive, but there are some U.S. colleges that offer free tuition so students don't have to pay a bunch of money to study.

U.S. News, which famously ranks the best post-secondary schools in America and around the world, dropped a list on September 13 of tuition-free colleges. There are some catches, though, some of which include having to work on campus or be from a certain state, region or background.

Not all of the schools are completely free — students might have to pay for residence or books, for example — but students don't have to pay tuition fees. Here are six schools to check out!

The Apprentice School

Location: Newport News, Virginia

Details: The Apprentice School offers students classes and full-time employment in different shipbuilding trades. There is no tuition at the school. Instead, students earn just over $18 an hour in the first term of the program and then up to $29.73 an hour when they complete their final term.

Berea College

Location: Berea, Kentucky

Details: At this school, no student pays tuition thanks to the Tuition Promise Scholarship that pays off costs for every admitted student that remain after other state, federal and institutional aid is used. The scholarship amounts to nearly $200,000 over four years. Students have to work at least 10 hours a week on campus and they earn about $5.60 to $6.80 an hour but higher wages are available for different jobs. The money earned can be put towards room, board and book costs.

Curtis Institute of Music

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Details: Full-tuition scholarships have been offered at this school to all undergraduate and graduate students since 1928. There's no financial aid application that needs to be completed to get tuition costs waived. However, the school does have annual fees that can be more than $1,000.

Haskell Indian Nations University

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Details: Haskell Indian Nations University is a tribal university that provides education to Native American students. The school offers free tuition to students from federally recognized tribes but there are additional fees including housing, athletics and activities.

University of New Hampshire

Price: Durham, New Hampshire

Details: The Granite Guarantee program at the school provides full tuition to qualified state residents for up to four years. However this is limited to full-time, first-year students who are eligible for the federal Pell Grant that gets awarded to students who have an exceptional financial need.

Webb Institute

Location: Glen Cove, New York

Details: This small engineering school offers full-tuition scholarships to all students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents. While there are other fees, students can apply for federal loans and grants to cover the cost of their room, board and other school expenses.

The Ontario Government Is Officially Offering Free Tuition To Over 200,000 Students

A new OSAP program is removing financial barriers to education.
Instagram

The Ontario government has announced the launch of a new OSAP program this year that would allow over 200,000 eligible students to receive free tuition for post-secondary studies.

READ ALSO: The Top 20 Highest Paying Jobs In Canada For 2017

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Could Eventually Offer Free Tuition And Student Allowances

Where do you stand?
manduhstasko

In a recent article by The Globe and Mail, Ontario’s tuition plan was compared to that of Denmark’s, which currently offers free post-secondary education and monthly stipends to all students.

READ ALSO: If You Want To Survive The Next Ice Age, You Should Move To Toronto

Keep Reading Show less