These 6 US Colleges Offer Free Tuition So Students Don't Have To Pay To Study
There are some catches to be aware of though.
It's no secret that going to post-secondary school can be quite expensive, but there are some U.S. colleges that offer free tuition so students don't have to pay a bunch of money to study.
U.S. News, which famously ranks the best post-secondary schools in America and around the world, dropped a list on September 13 of tuition-free colleges. There are some catches, though, some of which include having to work on campus or be from a certain state, region or background.
Not all of the schools are completely free — students might have to pay for residence or books, for example — but students don't have to pay tuition fees. Here are six schools to check out!
The Apprentice School
Location: Newport News, Virginia
Details: The Apprentice School offers students classes and full-time employment in different shipbuilding trades. There is no tuition at the school. Instead, students earn just over $18 an hour in the first term of the program and then up to $29.73 an hour when they complete their final term.
Berea College
Location: Berea, Kentucky
Details: At this school, no student pays tuition thanks to the Tuition Promise Scholarship that pays off costs for every admitted student that remain after other state, federal and institutional aid is used. The scholarship amounts to nearly $200,000 over four years. Students have to work at least 10 hours a week on campus and they earn about $5.60 to $6.80 an hour but higher wages are available for different jobs. The money earned can be put towards room, board and book costs.
Curtis Institute of Music
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Details: Full-tuition scholarships have been offered at this school to all undergraduate and graduate students since 1928. There's no financial aid application that needs to be completed to get tuition costs waived. However, the school does have annual fees that can be more than $1,000.
Haskell Indian Nations University
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Details: Haskell Indian Nations University is a tribal university that provides education to Native American students. The school offers free tuition to students from federally recognized tribes but there are additional fees including housing, athletics and activities.
University of New Hampshire
Price: Durham, New Hampshire
Details: The Granite Guarantee program at the school provides full tuition to qualified state residents for up to four years. However this is limited to full-time, first-year students who are eligible for the federal Pell Grant that gets awarded to students who have an exceptional financial need.
Webb Institute
Location: Glen Cove, New York
Details: This small engineering school offers full-tuition scholarships to all students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents. While there are other fees, students can apply for federal loans and grants to cover the cost of their room, board and other school expenses.