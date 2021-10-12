Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
us-canada travel

Canadians Who Got The AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Be Able To Fly To The US Next Month

It's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut, though.

Canadians Who Got The AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Be Able To Fly To The US Next Month
Ronniechua | Dreamstime, Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

Canadians who've received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to travel to the United States next month, according to new reports.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that travellers will be able to fly into the country as long as they've received vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This means the 220,688 Canadians who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be considered fully vaccinated and will therefore be permitted to visit the States for non-essential purposes.

However, there is no word yet on whether Canadians who got mixed doses will be approved for entry.

Over 3.9 million Canadians have received a mixed combination of two COVID-19 vaccines, but many countries do not consider this to be fully vaccinated.

The feds have promised that Canada has "left no stone unturned" to convince countries like the U.S. to recognize mixed vaccines. Officials say a "strategy" to share data remains underway.

"CDC will release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalized," a spokeswoman said on Monday, per CTV News.

In September, the U.S. announced plans to relax travel restrictions and let in fully vaccinated international visitors starting in November. Travellers who aren't American citizens will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test.

Meanwhile, the country is still restricting non-essential travel at the land border until at least October 21.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

9 Expert Travel Hacks That Will Help Make Your 2022 Vacation As Cheap As Possible

Consider the perfect time to book and fly, and know when to splurge! 👇✈️

Hel080808 | Dreamstime, @expediaca | Instagram

If you've been wondering how to make your vacation as cheap as possible, look no further! These expert travel hacks and tips explain how to get value for money when booking a trip, including the best time to book flights in Canada.

On October 12, Expedia released a report revealing the best time to book airfare, which day of the week to travel and when to splurge and go premium.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Has 'Left No Stone Unturned' To Get People With Mixed Vaccines Recognized By The US

Canadian officials are "waiting anxiously" to see what American officials decide to do, according to Dr. Theresa Tam.

@albertahealthservices | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

Federal government officials are trying to get people with mixed vaccines recognized as fully vaccinated by the U.S. and discussions are also happening with other nations around the world.

Dr. Theresa Tam said that Canada has presented information to the U.S. on how mixed vaccine doses and stretched intervals between doses are working here along with data about efficacy and safety, particularly for an AstraZeneca dose followed by an mRNA vaccine dose.

Keep Reading Show less

The World's Best Places For A Girls' Trip Were Revealed & A Canadian City Is In The Top 3

It's not Toronto or Vancouver, either! 👯

Photoquest | Dreamstime, @knordicspa | Instagram

Call your besties! The world's best places to take a "girls' trip" were just revealed and one Canadian city was ranked in the global top three.

Price comparison company Compare the Market considered cities in countries all over the world to create its top-16 ranking of the best city break destinations.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Has A 'Strategy' To Get Other Countries To Accept Travellers With Mixed Vaccines

Some countries won't accept Canadians who've received mixed COVID-19 vaccines.

@yvrairport | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

Federal officials say the government is implementing an "international engagement strategy" to encourage other countries to accept Canadian travellers who have received mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In a statement shared with Narcity, a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the plan hopes to encourage international partners to "recognize people in Canada who have received mixed vaccine schedules or extended dose intervals as being 'fully vaccinated.'"

Keep Reading Show less