covid-19 vaccine

Canada Has 'Left No Stone Unturned' To Get People With Mixed Vaccines Recognized By The US

Canadian officials are "waiting anxiously" to see what American officials decide to do, according to Dr. Theresa Tam.

@albertahealthservices | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

Federal government officials are trying to get people with mixed vaccines recognized as fully vaccinated by the U.S. and discussions are also happening with other nations around the world.

Dr. Theresa Tam said that Canada has presented information to the U.S. on how mixed doses and stretched intervals between doses are working here along with data about the efficacy and safety, particularly for an AstraZeneca dose followed by an mRNA vaccine dose.

"We are hard at it," Tam said. "We are waiting anxiously to see what they will be doing at their end but let's just say we have left no stone unturned to advocate for the vaccine schedule."

The U.S. is planning to relax travel restrictions and let in fully vaccinated international visitors starting in November. It's reported that travellers who aren't American citizens will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test.

However, those updated rules don't apply to Canadians crossing the land border just yet. The U.S. is still restricting non-essential travel at the land borders with Canada until at least October 21.

For other countries around the world, Canada's top doctor said that officials have been in contact with sun destinations and European countries. That includes the U.K. which now recognizes mixed dose schedules as fully vaccinated.

Tam said more than a dozen countries in Europe use a mixed series of vaccines just like Canada and that vaccination status being recognized "shouldn't be a problem." However, she is reminding everyone to check the requirements for specific countries before travelling.

A Calgary Restaurant Got Its Business Licence Suspended For Ignoring COVID-19 Restrictions

They were also issued a total of 27 tickets.

Wachiwit | Dreamstime, YourAlberta | Twitter

A Calgary restaurant is in hot water with local officials after blatantly ignoring COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place in the city.

According to a press release on Thursday, October 7, the City of Calgary is officially suspending the business licence for Without Papers Pizza after it openly defied the city's bylaw, which mandates proof of vaccination for places like restaurants.

Canada Is Making Vaccination Mandatory For Federal Employees Even If They Work From Home

Exemptions can happen but they will be "exceedingly narrow," according to Justin Trudeau.

CDC | Unsplash, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The Government of Canada's mandatory vaccination policy has come into effect for federal employees and it even applies to those who work from home.

On October 6, it was revealed that all employees in the core public administration — including those who work in federal government departments, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency — must be fully vaccinated by October 29.

These COVID-19 Thanksgiving Rules In BC Will Help Keep You & Your Family Safe

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave some straightforward advice for those celebrating.

The Government of British Columbia | Flickr, Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

The B.C.government is advising people how to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with COVID-19 rules in mind.

This comes after the increased restriction in schools and a recent announcement of mandatory vaccines for public service workers.

Moderna Just Applied To Have Its Spikevax Booster Dose Approved By Health Canada

Justin Trudeau previously announced that Canada has secured enough booster doses for the near future.

Elton Law | Dreamstime

Canada is one step closer to approving booster doses for those who need them after the latest announcement from Moderna and Health Canada.

In a series of tweets, Health Canada confirmed on October 6, 2021, that the vaccine manufacturer had submitted a booster dose of the Spikevax vaccine and was beginning a review.

