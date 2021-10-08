Canada Has 'Left No Stone Unturned' To Get People With Mixed Vaccines Recognized By The US
Canadian officials are "waiting anxiously" to see what American officials decide to do, according to Dr. Theresa Tam.
Federal government officials are trying to get people with mixed vaccines recognized as fully vaccinated by the U.S. and discussions are also happening with other nations around the world.
Dr. Theresa Tam said that Canada has presented information to the U.S. on how mixed doses and stretched intervals between doses are working here along with data about the efficacy and safety, particularly for an AstraZeneca dose followed by an mRNA vaccine dose.
"We are hard at it," Tam said. "We are waiting anxiously to see what they will be doing at their end but let's just say we have left no stone unturned to advocate for the vaccine schedule."
The U.S. is planning to relax travel restrictions and let in fully vaccinated international visitors starting in November. It's reported that travellers who aren't American citizens will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test.
However, those updated rules don't apply to Canadians crossing the land border just yet. The U.S. is still restricting non-essential travel at the land borders with Canada until at least October 21.
For other countries around the world, Canada's top doctor said that officials have been in contact with sun destinations and European countries. That includes the U.K. which now recognizes mixed dose schedules as fully vaccinated.
Tam said more than a dozen countries in Europe use a mixed series of vaccines just like Canada and that vaccination status being recognized "shouldn't be a problem." However, she is reminding everyone to check the requirements for specific countries before travelling.