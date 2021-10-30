Trending Tags

us-canada border reopening

This Is What You Need To Travel To The US & Prove You're Vaxxed When Restrictions Lift

The Department of Homeland Security outlined everything you have to show at the land border to be let in.

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

If you're planning to travel to the U.S. after restrictions lift, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released new details about what you need to show at the border to be let into the country.

Canadians who are fully vaccinated and have the appropriate documents will be allowed to enter the U.S. through land border crossings or ferry ports of entry starting on November 8, 2021.

The DHS revealed that when arriving at a U.S. border crossing, travellers must be ready to show proof of vaccination and give a verbal attestation about their reason for travel and their COVID-19 vaccination status during a border inspection.

There are three document types that are acceptable proof of vaccination, according to the CDC:

  • Verifiable digital or paper records (e.g.: a vaccination certificate with a QR code or a digital pass with a QR code on a smartphone app)
  • Non-verifiable paper records (e.g.: a printout of a COVID-19 vaccination record or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued at a national or local level or by an authorized vaccine provider)
  • Non-verifiable digital records (e.g.: a digital photo of a vaccination card or record, a downloaded vaccine record or vaccination certificate from an official source or a smartphone app without a QR code)

Regardless of what type of document is presented at the border, all proofs must include personal identifiers that match the personal identifiers on a traveller's passport or other travel documents, the name of the official source issuing the record and the vaccine manufacturer and dates of vaccination.

People who cross the border for essential travel, including truckers, health care providers and students, don't have to show proof of vaccination until January 2022.

The DHS is warning that as these restrictions lift, wait times are expected to increase. Travellers should plan ahead for long wait times and long lines at Canada-U.S. border crossings.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

