The Canada-US Border Requires A Very Specific Type Of PCR Test & There's No Way Around It
I tried it out and they definitely check ⛔
I drove across the U.S.-Canada border this week from B.C. to Washington State. It was the first week the border opened, so there were lots of restrictions to keep in mind, including a PCR test.
To get into the U.S. you just need your passport and proof of vaccination. However, to get back into Canada, you need a negative molecular test (PCR) that was done within 72 hours of crossing and you need to register on the ArriveCAN app.
The only exception to this is, according to the Government of Canada website, is if you have proof of a previous positive COVID-19 test taken between 14 and 180 days of entry. But either way, you have to get the test.
This COVID-19 test has to follow some strict guidelines. The document with the results must contain your name, address, type of test, the date the test occurred and the test result.
I checked the Government of B.C. website, where they list reliable clinics for travel testing, to find a a testing centre. I wanted to make sure I got my test before I went since I was only travelling for a day, and so could use that same test to get back into Canada.
I was super happy that I did this because going to a recognized travel clinic meant that they gave me my results with everything I needed to cross back into Canada. It came to a total of $295 though, which is pricey.
This means that you probably don't want to risk getting a cheaper test at a random clinic, because it might not be enough to get you across the border.
Can You Get A Free PCR Test?
My boyfriend decided to join me at the last minute, so we decided that he would get his test in the U.S. There were some rumours that you could get a free one in the U.S., so we thought it was worth a try.
We had no luck, though. Every place we called said that they could only give the free PCR tests to Americans. You are not able to get back into Canada with a rapid test, or anything other than a molecular one.
There was no getting around the cost of the PCR test, and once we got to the Canadian border they thoroughly checked our results, so you definitely need to have it.
Overall, there is a lot more to keep in mind when you drive to the states now, so make sure to go prepared!