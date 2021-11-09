Trending Tags

Here's How To Check Canada-US Border Wait Times So You Don't Get Stuck In Line For Hours

Some people got stuck waiting three hours to cross on the first day of the border reopening! 😵

bobbsled | Flickr

Now that the Canada-U.S. border has opened and fully vaccinated Canadians are allowed to cross over, you can check the wait times so you don't get stuck in line for hours on the way there or on the way back.

On November 8, the U.S. started to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Canada to enter by land and air for non-essential reasons and some of the wait times at border crossings were three hours long!

If you want to take a trip from Canada to the U.S. and are planning on driving there, both countries actually have a way that you can check the wait times at the land border.

The Canadian government updates its site about border wait times at least once an hour which shows all ports of entry to the U.S. listed geographically from New Brunswick to B.C., how long delays are and how many lanes are open for both commercial and traveller flow to the U.S.

If you visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection site, you have to choose a lane type (commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle or pedestrian) and choose the border crossing. Then you'll be shown the current wait time, how many lanes are open and a comparison of the current wait time to the average wait time.

Even though non-essential travel is allowed across the border now, the Canada Border Services Agency is reminding Canadian travellers that border measures are still in place, including testing requirements to enter the U.S. and a pre-arrival COVID-19 test when returning to Canada.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Wait Times At The Canada-US Land Border Vary So Much RN & Some Lines Are 3 Hours Long

The wait times at the Canada-U.S. land border varied from zero minutes to 3 hours on Monday morning, when the American borders opened fully for the first time in 20 months.

As of 10:00 a.m. EST on November 8, several ports of entry into the United States — including the Blaine Pacific Highway Border Crossing, the Calais–Milltown Border Crossing, International Falls and all of the operating bridges between Niagara Falls and Buffalo — had an expected wait time of just five minutes or less.

The US Border Is Finally Fully Open But The CBSA Has A Reminder For Canadian Travellers

On Monday, November 8, the U.S. border reopened completely for the first time in 20 months, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country via land and air for non-essential purposes.

There are some travel restrictions still in place on the American side of the border, including a COVID-19 vaccine requirement and proof of a negative COVID-19 test for those travelling by plane, which must be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.

COVID-19 Testing Requirements At Canada's Border Are Being 'Actively Looked At'

Canada's top doctor has confirmed that officials are "actively" discussing potential changes to COVID-19 testing requirements at the Canadian border.

Speaking on Friday, November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam said that restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers need to be re-examined, particularly for short trips across the border.

7 Countries You Can Travel To Around The World Where The Canadian Dollar Goes A Long Way

If you're thinking of taking a trip out of the country, there are places Canadians can travel where the Canadian dollar goes a long way.

Here are six countries around the world where our currency is high in comparison, meaning you can get way more bang for your buck when you're visiting.

