Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
us-canada border reopening

I Spent 24 Hours In The Closest US Border Town To Vancouver & It's Super Cute

It's only an hour from Vancouver 🇺🇸 Canada

I Spent 24 Hours In The Closest US Border Town To Vancouver & It's Super Cute
Morgan Leet | Narcity

The U.S.-Canada border finally opened this week and I took full advantage with a trip to the closest U.S. town to me — Blaine, Washington.

I honestly just googled the closest town across the border to me, so I wasn't expecting much. Blaine surprised me though!

It's a beautiful town right on the ocean, with cute shops and friendly people. It has very small-town vibes, which was a nice getaway from Vancouver's city life.

Grab Some Coffee

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I started the day by hitting up Starbucks, to get my energy up after the drive. The Starbucks was even cute, in a building that looks like a lighthouse.

Go For A Wak

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Next, I went to Semiahmoo Park to walk along the beach. It was a great place to stretch my legs, and you could see the mountains in the distance too.

Get A Snack

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I stopped at an adorable drive-thru cafe shaped like a steamboat. It seemed like the town was very into buildings shaped like coastal things. The tea and muffin I had were delicious, and the staff was super friendly.

Head For Dinner

Morgan Leet | Narcity

After picking up my boyfriend, we decided to grab dinner at Packers Kitchen + Bar. It turned out to be in a resort where I went for my walk earlier, so we had a great view.

Have A Bonfire

Morgan Leet | Narcity

We took a walk on the resort after dinner and stumbled across a bonfire by the ocean where we sat and looked at the stars. Then, we headed back to our Airbnb for the night.

Try Peace Arch City Cafe

Morgan Leet | Narcity

The next morning I went to the Peace Arch City Cafe for breakfast, which has an amazing omelette. They also had gluten free options, which is tough to find in a small town usually.

Go To The Park

Morgan Leet | Narcity

After breakfast, I decided to get outside even though the weather was a bit gloomy. I went to Birch Bay State Park, which was really beautiful and had a great view of the sprawling ocean.

Walk Around Town

Morgan Leet | Narcity

The town was small but had a main street with cool shops. It was fun just to walk around before we left, and enjoy being in a new place!

From Your Site Articles

9 Things That Surprised Me About Driving Across The Canada-US Border

You might be chosen for random testing. 🚨

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I drove to the U.S. from Canada on my own and it was all smooth sailing. I had the required documents and PCR test, the wait times weren't long, and I spent a few lovely hours in the states.

Then, I decided to make use of my PCR test—which allowed me to get back into Canada for up to 72 hours—and spend the night in the U.S.

Keep Reading Show less

The Canada-US Border Requires A PCR Test With Specific Info & There's No Way Around It

I tried it out and they definitely check ⛔

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I drove across the U.S.-Canada border this week from B.C. to Washington State. It was the first week the border was open, so there were lots of restrictions to keep in mind, including showing proof of a negative PCR or other molecular test.

To get into the U.S. you just need your passport and proof of vaccination. However, to get back into Canada, anyone aged 5 years or older will need a negative molecular test (like a PCR test) that was done within 72 hours of crossing and you need to register on the ArriveCAN app.

Keep Reading Show less

I Drove Across The Canada-US Border After Taking A PCR Test & This Is What You Need To Know

It's not as easy as it used to be. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

The Canada-U.S. land border finally opened back up, and after two years of not getting out of the country, I was ready for a trip across.

It's not as easy as it used to be though. You now need to be fully vaccinated with one of the Government of Canada approved COVID-19 vaccines to bypass quarantining and additional testing, have had a negative molecular test (such as a PCR test) within the past 72 hours to get back into Canada and use the ArriveCAN app.

Keep Reading Show less

An American NHL Team Is Promising Cheaper COVID-19 Tests To Get Canadians To Cross The Border

Travellers are required to have a negative COVID-19 test when returning to Canada, even if it was just a day trip.

Ken Lund | Flickr

In an attempt to lure Canadians to come across the border for NHL games, cheaper COVID-19 tests are being offered by the Detroit Red Wings.

According to CTV News, on-site PCR testing will be available at the concourse inside the team's home arena before games start for a reduced cost of US$85, which works out to about CA$105.

Keep Reading Show less