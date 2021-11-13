I Spent 24 Hours In The Closest US Border Town To Vancouver & It's Super Cute
It's only an hour from Vancouver 🇺🇸 Canada
The U.S.-Canada border finally opened this week and I took full advantage with a trip to the closest U.S. town to me — Blaine, Washington.
I honestly just googled the closest town across the border to me, so I wasn't expecting much. Blaine surprised me though!
It's a beautiful town right on the ocean, with cute shops and friendly people. It has very small-town vibes, which was a nice getaway from Vancouver's city life.
Grab Some Coffee
I started the day by hitting up Starbucks, to get my energy up after the drive. The Starbucks was even cute, in a building that looks like a lighthouse.
Go For A Wak
Next, I went to Semiahmoo Park to walk along the beach. It was a great place to stretch my legs, and you could see the mountains in the distance too.
Get A Snack
I stopped at an adorable drive-thru cafe shaped like a steamboat. It seemed like the town was very into buildings shaped like coastal things. The tea and muffin I had were delicious, and the staff was super friendly.
Head For Dinner
After picking up my boyfriend, we decided to grab dinner at Packers Kitchen + Bar. It turned out to be in a resort where I went for my walk earlier, so we had a great view.
Have A Bonfire
We took a walk on the resort after dinner and stumbled across a bonfire by the ocean where we sat and looked at the stars. Then, we headed back to our Airbnb for the night.
Try Peace Arch City Cafe
The next morning I went to the Peace Arch City Cafe for breakfast, which has an amazing omelette. They also had gluten free options, which is tough to find in a small town usually.
Go To The Park
After breakfast, I decided to get outside even though the weather was a bit gloomy. I went to Birch Bay State Park, which was really beautiful and had a great view of the sprawling ocean.
Walk Around Town
The town was small but had a main street with cool shops. It was fun just to walk around before we left, and enjoy being in a new place!