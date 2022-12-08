A TikToker In Vancouver Revealed How She Gets US Packages & 'Saves A Ton' On Shipping (VIDEO)
Tired of the shipping costs to Canada?
Most Canadians know the pain of wanting products that don't ship to the country or paying wild amounts in shipping costs. But a TikToker just shared a hack for people in Metro Vancouver to save some money and shop like an American, including stuff from Target!
This TikTok could be helpful for anyone in Canada living close to the U.S. border, but right across the border near Vancouver is a specific spot you can get your packages shipped to.
@thatvancouvercouple shared a video of their trip to Point to Point Parcel in Port Roberts, located right across the border near Tsawwassen.
It's actually just a short 45-minute drive from Vancouver to the package pick-up location, where you can get all your parcels from the U.S. delivered.
We used Point to Point Parcel for our package 📦 #vancouver #yvr #vancouverbc #hack
"Since it is a part of Washington State you can have things shipped on the U.S. domestic price which is usually free," the TikToker said in the video.
She added that they just filled out a form online, shipped it to the Point to Point Parcel location, and picked it up for only $5.
"I saved a ton on shipping," she said.
Depending on what you want to order, it might not be worth the gas money to drive over the border, but you could make a trip out of it.
If you're ordering a lot of packages from the U.S., or want something you can't get shipped to Canada, it's definitely a helpful hack.
Other Vancouver TikTokers in the comments said that they're doing the same thing.
"I've been going to P.R. for 15 years and have tons of stuff shipped there," one person wrote.