A TikToker Revealed How She Ships American Products To Canada & It's The 'Biggest Life Hack'
"It's so cheap and it's so incredible."
If you've been dying to get your hands on U.S. brands that aren't available in Canada, a new hack shared on TikTok for shipping American goods across the border could be a total game-changer.
Toronto-based TikTok user Sasha Folgoas (@sashafolgoas) shared how she gets beauty items from the U.S. shipped to her home in Canada with a really easy trick.
"I ordered Rhode Skincare today and I'm based in Canada, and it does not ship to Canada," Folgoas began.
She shared that she uses the shipping service Shippsy to get things from across the border that don't ship to Canada.
"If you're Canadian, you can order Target, you can order skincare from Sephora, [...] you can order a bunch of different things that only ship to the U.S., and you can get it right to your door," she explained in the video.
@sashafolgoas
my biggest life hack for you!!! game changer for all my Canadians #shippinghack #canadianus #rhodeskincare #fypシ
"It's so cheap and it's so incredible," she said.
In the comments of her video, Folgoas said that the service is "totally free to sign up and use" and that users just "have to pay a small fee for the delivery based on what the item is."
In a follow-up video, Folgoas broke down one of her past orders using Shippsy, showing that she paid a handling fee of $6.99 to have her goods shipped to her home in Canada.
"The reason that some of my orders were like $20, $21, or $23 is because you pay an extra fee to have it shipped to your house," she said, explaining that you can avoid this fee by picking up your items from a Shippsy warehouse.
How do I get a US item shipped to Canada?
According to Shippsy, to get items from the U.S. shipped to Canada, all you need to do is create a free account, which will assign you a unique U.S. address. This is where you'll send your items when shopping online at American retailers.
After Shippsy receives your purchase, you'll be able to see the items in your account dashboard. Here, you'll have to enter some necessary information to have your item brought to Canada, including a description of the item, the quantity and the cost.
Once your information is entered, your item will arrive in the country within 1-2 business days. Shippsy says it takes care of any required paperwork and transportation and will send users an email to pay for their fee or taxes and duties, if applicable.
From there, you'll be able to pick up your package from one of their warehouse locations. However, you can pay an additional fee to have the package delivered to your door via Canada Post or UPS.
The hack is a game-changer for Canadians, and would give residents access to tons of products and brands that don't ship to Canada, like Hailey Beiber's skincare line, Rhode, or even brands like Target — and just in time for the holidays!