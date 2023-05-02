A TikToker Shared The US Beauty Items That Canada Is Missing Out On & Points Were Made
But there is a way you can get them. 👀
Canada vs. U.S. — which is better? When it comes to beauty products, it looks like the U.S. may have Canada beat.
A TikToker recently took to the app to share some of the beauty brands and items Americans have that Canadians are missing out on but it turns out there's actually a way you can snag them.
TikToker @madiepeed, aka Maddie Evans, recently detailed some of the things shoppers don't have in Canada that "would send Americans into a coma," and she made some valid points about the beauty items Canadians are currently going without.
Ulta
"Starting out with Ulta," she began her video, which was posted last month.
"The amount of comments that I get where they're like 'Oh, go get it at Ulta,' and I'm like, 'I can't, I live in Canada,'" she said.
Unfortunately for Canadians, Ulta is only available to shop in the U.S., and even their online site only ships to American addresses.
"They're like 'You don't have Ulta?' and I'm like 'No,' and they're like '...sorry,'" she said, describing American shoppers' disbelief at the fact.
Sephora
You might be thinking, "Hey, Canada does have Sephora!" but sadly for Canadians, Sephora Canada is not the same as Sephora in the U.S., as Evans addresses in her video.
"Sephora U.S. is not like Sephora Canada," she said. "You guys have so many things down there," she said of Americans.
"A few months ago we finally got Paula's Choice, and everyone was like 'woo, Paula's Choice,'" she said, referencing the launch of the made-in-the-U.S. skincare brand by radio personality Paula Begoun.
"You know what they launched? Three things," she said.
Retinol selection
"This is minor in the grand scheme of things, but still annoying, nonetheless," Evans said.
In Canada, over-the-counter products are only allowed to have a maximum retinol concentration of 1%. The U.S., however, doesn't have these same limitations. In the country, while most retinols won't contain more than 1%, some products can have up to 2% or higher.
The discrepancy can mean that there are more options for the product in the U.S.
"So we don't get a lot of the same retinols," Evans said.
Tons of TikTokers wholly agreed with the comments Evans made in her video, which has been viewed more than 223,000 times and has thousands of likes.
"Forever upset about the fact that they actually were going to bring Ulta to Canada but then COVID happened," said one commenter.
Indeed, Ulta once had plans to expand into the True North, but put the move on indefinite hold amid the pandemic.
Some Americans chimed in to express their condolences to Canadians missing out on the brand.
"No Ulta would take me out," said one person.
"If I didn't have Ulta I would die," said another.
How to get American products in Canada
If you're feeling like you're missing out, there is actually a way you can get these products in Canada.
Besides doing some cross-border shopping, which is one viable option, you can also use a package forwarding service to order something from the U.S. and get it shipped to Canada.
There are many companies that offer this service, with some popular options like Shippsy and Crossborder Pickups.
Canadian shoppers have used the services to get things that aren't available here in the True North, like products from Target and other U.S.-only brands that don't ship to Canada.
While this could work to get you beauty items from Ulta and Sephora U.S., for retinols, you'll likely need to talk to a dermatologist and get a prescription for anything higher than 1%.
And although we might be missing out on certain brands, there are some things Canucks have that Americans don't, like exclusive Starbucks drinks, Canadian snacks and an abundance of Tim Hortons. Not bad, eh?