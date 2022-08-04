7 Canadian Snacks You Won't Be Able To Find Anywhere In Major U.S. Grocery Stores
One of them is actually illegal in the U.S.!
One of the best things Canada has going for it is the unbelievably cool and most unique snacks that you can only get here.
Matter of fact, there might actually be a ton of Canadian snacks that you know and love that you don't even know are unique to the Great White North.
And while the age of the internet has made everything accessible from anywhere, there are still a ton of things that you're not going to see lining the shelves of an American supermarket.
So whether you got a sweet tooth or you snack on the savouries, Canada has a ton of great treats that you just can't get down south.
Smarties
A classic candy.
These candy-coated chocolate pieces with British origins can easily be found across the country (and world), but aren't really something you're going to find in the U.S.A.
This is not to be confused with the American version of Smarties, which are what Canadians would call Rockets.
It's all very complicated!
All Dressed Chips
Didn't know these were only available in Canada? You're not alone.
These zesty, crunchy chips can't really be found down in the U.S. and it's too bad because these just might be one of the best chips that Canada has ever produced.
But, that's up for debate.
Coffee Crisp
Another much-loved Canadian candy.
This chocolate bar features a sweet, coffee-flavoured wafer covered with chocolate.
It's the kind of thing a kid would eat and think real coffee tastes like. How sorely they'd be mistaken!
And it's something you're only going to find on Canadian shelves.
Ketchup chips
Another potentially mind-blowing one if you've lived in Canada your whole life.
Ketchup chips aren't really a thing down in the Land of the Free which is really too bad for our American friends.
Lots of Canadians plunging their hands in a bag of ketchup chips probably assume they're a default flavour found everyone in the world! They'd be wrong though!
Mr. Big
As the old commercials used to say, "When you're this big, they call you mister."
These massive chocolate bars are another Canadian confection that you won't find anywhere else. Not only are they nearly double the size of other chocolate bars but they got a hearty helping of peanuts, caramel, and rice crisps all covered in chocolate.
Oh, Canada indeed.
Hawkins Cheezies
These crunchy, cheesy morsels are a Canadian staple and are probably something your parents remember munching down when they were young.
According to their site, the Hawkins Cheezie was started in the mid-1940s and has been churning out its snacks to Canadians ever since.
They're infinitely more Canuck than anything Cheeto-related.
Kinder Surprise
These ones you for sure can't get in the United States because of one major reason: they've been banned in the U.S. of A.
According to the U.S. law, a food is considered "adulterated" if it has a nonnutritive thing inside it.
This, according to The New York Times, includes toys and trinkets.
So, sorry Americans! You don't get to have fun with a crappy plastic toy after you eat your chocolate!
Now get out there and enjoy some of these iconic Canadian snacks.