These TikToks Show Snacks You Can Apparently Only Get In Canada & Other Places Are Missing Out
Imagine life without Smarties, Nanaimo bars and Cap'n Crunch's Canuck Crunch! 🇨🇦
Canadians love some pretty particular food items, and it may surprise you to learn that you can't buy Canuck products just anywhere. TikTok users are pointing out some of the snacks you can apparently only get in Canada, and honestly, we're hurt.
From specific chocolates and sugary drinks to unique cereal choices, the Great White North definitely has some interesting goodies to get acquainted with.
The TikTok account @spbcommunications showed off some of Canada's finest candy bars, which they say you can't actually get outside of the country.
Aero, Smarties, Coffee Crisp and Mars bars are among the delicacies they claim are 100% Canadian. (In fact, many of these originated in the U.K. and are still available there and elsewhere around the world, but you would be hard-pressed to find them in the U.S.)
Remember how exciting it would be to get a full-sized bar of one of these in your Halloween candy bag?
If you have more of a savoury palate, @canadiansnackbox showed off some more Canuck offerings, like Ruffles All Dressed chips, Hickory Sticks and Glosettes Raisins.
Maynard's Wine Gums and Twizzlers Gummies also made the list, if you're more into chewy candies.
TikToker @drepaoofficial captioned his post, "[Americans] missing out on these [Canadian] snacks!" while showing off some yummy-looking Nanaimo bars, Caramilk, Mr. Big and, of course, Crush Cream Soda.
These are just a few examples of items he says you can't find across the border in the United States.
If you're obsessed with cereal, you've probably tried a few of the only-available-in-Canada boxes that @cereallife mentions in his video.
From Cap'n Crunch's Canuck Crunch to Shreddies with brown sugar, there are breakfast options available for all palates here!
"Canada's cereal game is straight [fire]," he captioned the post.
As well as pointing out unique finds, TikTok has a wealth of food tips and hacks, like how to boss up your KD and Canadian foods you "have to try before you die." Yum!