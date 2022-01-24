Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

These TikToks Show Snacks You Can Apparently Only Get In Canada & Other Places Are Missing Out

Imagine life without Smarties, Nanaimo bars and Cap'n Crunch's Canuck Crunch! 🇨🇦

Trending Staff Writer
These TikToks Show Snacks You Can Apparently Only Get In Canada & Other Places Are Missing Out
spbcommunications | TikTok, cereallife | TikTok

Canadians love some pretty particular food items, and it may surprise you to learn that you can't buy Canuck products just anywhere. TikTok users are pointing out some of the snacks you can apparently only get in Canada, and honestly, we're hurt.

From specific chocolates and sugary drinks to unique cereal choices, the Great White North definitely has some interesting goodies to get acquainted with.

The TikTok account @spbcommunications showed off some of Canada's finest candy bars, which they say you can't actually get outside of the country.

Aero, Smarties, Coffee Crisp and Mars bars are among the delicacies they claim are 100% Canadian. (In fact, many of these originated in the U.K. and are still available there and elsewhere around the world, but you would be hard-pressed to find them in the U.S.)

Remember how exciting it would be to get a full-sized bar of one of these in your Halloween candy bag?

@spbcommunications

Snacks you can only get in Canada🇨🇦 #canadiancheck #canadiansnacks #canadianfood #canadianfoodie #canada #canadianfoods #canadiantiktok

If you have more of a savoury palate, @canadiansnackbox showed off some more Canuck offerings, like Ruffles All Dressed chips, Hickory Sticks and Glosettes Raisins.

Maynard's Wine Gums and Twizzlers Gummies also made the list, if you're more into chewy candies.

@canadiansnackbox

🇨🇦 Snacks Only Found In Canada 🇨🇦 #canadafood #FriendlyFuture #Dance4Tomorrow #canadiansnack #canadian #snacks #madeincanada #fypシ #foryoupage

TikToker @drepaoofficial captioned his post, "[Americans] missing out on these [Canadian] snacks!" while showing off some yummy-looking Nanaimo bars, Caramilk, Mr. Big and, of course, Crush Cream Soda.

These are just a few examples of items he says you can't find across the border in the United States.

@drepaoofficial

🇺🇸 missing out on these 🇨🇦 snacks! #canadiancheck #tiktokcanada #canadianstorytime #onlyincanada #foodchallenge #youshouldknow #randomfacts #fyp

If you're obsessed with cereal, you've probably tried a few of the only-available-in-Canada boxes that @cereallife mentions in his video.

From Cap'n Crunch's Canuck Crunch to Shreddies with brown sugar, there are breakfast options available for all palates here!

"Canada's cereal game is straight [fire]," he captioned the post.

@cereallife

🦫 Canada’s cereal game is straight 🔥 #fyp #cereal #cerealfordinner #foodtiktok #snacks #onlyincanada #canadianfood #canada #fypシ #foryoupage #cerea

As well as pointing out unique finds, TikTok has a wealth of food tips and hacks, like how to boss up your KD and Canadian foods you "have to try before you die." Yum!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian tiktok

A Toronto Man Walked 12 km To See His Girlfriend In A Blizzard & Filmed His Journey (VIDEO)

Even a blizzard can't dampen the flame of young love.

loonboy2020 | TikTok

A Toronto man proved his devotion to his girlfriend this past Monday and walked over 12 kilometres in a blizzard to bring her some cake and give her a kiss — proving once again if he wanted to, he would.

Ian Best, a 19-year-old student at Seneca College, walked four hours from his dorm room to his girlfriend's place and documented his long and treacherous journey on TikTok, gaining over 354,000 views, 40,000 likes and 700 comments.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian tiktok

Canadian TikToker Says You Can Save Big Money If You Follow These 4 Coupon Hacks

It's all about getting the right apps!

Courtesy of Coupon Cutie, Bsenic | Dreamstime
If you cringe every time you're at the grocery checkout, then these money-saving hacks might make you feel a little bit better about your next shopping trip.

Nichole Schaubroeck, who goes by the name of Coupon Cutie, is a Manitoba-based couponer who shares all sorts of deals and shopping tricks on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Schaubroeck first got into couponing after seeing a friend's son doing it, and her money-saving tricks have built her a TikTok following of over 500,000 people.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian tiktok

These TikTokers Are Getting Real About Canadian Slang & Oop We Feel So Seen (VIDEOS)

"Yeah, no" and "No, yeah" are two very different things. 🇨🇦

barbellboa | TikTok, heytherescottie | TikTok

From coast to coast, each section of the country has its own unique sayings, but it turns out there's also tons of Canadian slang that seems to be universal across the country.

So, if you've ever "oop"-ed, told someone to "give 'er" or casually mentioned that you're headed to "Timmies," you probably recognize a few of these special Canuck phrases.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian tiktok

5 Cheap Dollarama Bathroom Hacks From TikTok That'll Help You Organize Your Space (VIDEOS)

Bye-bye, cluttered counters!

PGregoryB | Dreamstime, sarahlohman13 | TikTok

Attention, all owners of messy bathrooms! It is possible to keep your bathroom organized, and these TikTok videos featuring Dollarama products will finally help you achieve some order.

From cluttered countertops to messy drawers, the social media site has so many tips and tricks to keep the chaos at bay that won't cost you a fortune.

Keep Reading Show less