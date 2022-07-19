You Can Get Paid $100K Per Year To Eat Candy In Canada & You Can Even Work From Home
Get paid six figures to eat candy all day. 🍬
A new dream job just dropped and all it requires is a fun attitude and a really big sweet tooth.
Canadian online candy retailer Candy Funhouse is on the hunt for a Chief Candy Officer (CCO) and is going to pay one lucky person CA$100,000 a year to taste-test its products.
Yes, you read that right. It's a six-figure position where your job is eating sweets.
According to the new job listing, the key responsibilities of the COO will be approving everything in the store's inventory, leading candy board meetings and determining what new products Candy Funhouse will carry.
Is there a more heavy responsibility than that?
Like so many jobs in 2022, the position comes with a work-from-home option.
This means the COO is not restricted to any one location in the entirety of North America — you just need "chocolate flowing through your veins."
If you do want to work from an office, Canadian residents can commute to the Toronto location. American residents can also apply for the role, which would be based in Newark, New Jersey, if they were to get the role.
What's more, there is almost no age restriction on the job. It's apparently open to anyone over the age of five, so if you know any candy-obsessed children — and who doesn't — you can get them started in the workforce nice and early with this position.
Other qualifications for the job include natural leadership, creativity, boldness, an eagerness to try new confections, and, maybe most importantly, the ability to give your honest opinion.
But don't go in expecting you have to be a sweet soothsayer, as the successful candidate will be put through extensive training to ensure their palette is up to snuff.
How else are you going to give the "COO Stamp Of Approval?"
As for benefits, well, the main thing they mention is an extensive dental program and if you're eating candy all day, it sounds like you're going to need it.
Candy Funhouse has hired candy taste testers in the past and even attracted the attention of American actor Chad Michael Murray, who once applied for the role.
Heck, the person writing this might even apply for it!
Chief Candy Officer
Salary: $100,000
Company: Candy Funhouse
Who Should Apply: Anyone in North America who has "chocolate flowing through" their veins. All you need is a fun attitude, a love of candy and be over the age five. Easy!