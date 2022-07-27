Want To Earn $100K As A Candy Taste Tester? Here's What The CEO Is Looking For On Applications
Some tips to land your dream job. 🍬
With this candy taste tester job you can get paid a juicy six-figure salary to eat sweets and there are a few things you can do to make your application stand out, according to the company's CEO.
To make this even sweeter, you can work from home anywhere in Canada. Talk about a dream job!
Recently, the Canadian candy company Candy Funhouse put out a call for a Chief Candy Officer (CCO).
The role includes taste testing candy to help curate the inventory for the candy retailer, producing content for their social media and being a leader in all things candy.
But what does it take to get every child's dream job?
To get more details, Narcity sat down with Jamal Hejazi, the CEO of Candy Funhouse, and asked him what could give you the competitive edge in nabbing this position.
"What we're looking for, number one, is someone with a passion for candy," said Hejazi. "They gotta love candy." But, beyond simply having a passion for sweet things, one of the biggest things that will help you stand out from the crowd is creativity, Hejazi noted.
"We like to get weird and wacky on the social," said the CEO, adding that the ability to make creative content would really help a candidate.
Speaking of creativity, Hejazi mentioned that he's received resumes printed on custom candy packages and has had applicants demonstrating their passion for sugar with their candy-themed weddings or their highly informed Instagram candy reviews.
The best way for your application to get tossed to the side? An obvious love for the salary — $100,000 a year — over the job.
"We want someone that's going to be excited about this position," said the Candy Funhouse CEO.
"Our goal is to create the world's best candy experience that really can only be done with people who are passionate."
If you're looking to apply for the Chief Candy Officer position, you're really going to want to try and stick out. According to Hejazi, there have already been roughly 50,000 applicants.
And with the job posting being open until August 31, that number is likely going to go up.
To put it simply, Hejazi said the ideal candidate would have the qualities of Willy Wonka — someone who's a leader, charismatic, inspirational and passionate.
If that's you, you might just have a shot at this.
But, you might also have to beat out high-profile applicants because even celebrities like Chad Michael Murray have applied for a job at Candy Funhouse!