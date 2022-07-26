This 'Chief Candy Officer' Job Pays $100K A Year & Here’s What The CEO Says You’ll Be Doing
We got a tour of their Ontario location. 🍬👇🏼
Applications are flying in for a once-in-a-lifetime job that'll pay you to taste test candy in Ontario – and the company's CEO gave Narcity an inside scoop into the position.
Candy Funhouse is hiring a Chief Candy Officer (CCO), and the sweet gig comes with a yearly salary of $100K.
Jamal Hejazi, Candy Funhouse CEO, told Narcity the position, which is also offered remotely, will involve travelling to candy shows, tasting products, leading the company's "Candyologists" (aka professional taste testers) and even dabbling in content creation.
A typical day
"A typical day will be kind of coming in, making sure that everything's in line with the Candyologists, whether it's the taste testing, content creation and idea creation," said Hejazi. "They'll be involved in the taste testing. They'll be involved in content creation [and] idea making."
So, not only will the CCO oversee a team of "Candyologists" and assist them in their tasty endeavours, but they'll also get to star in some fun social media videos.
@narcitytoronto This Ontario Company Is Hiring A Chief Candy Officer At $100K A Year & We Got A Tour 🍬🍭 #Toronto#Narcity#Ontario#Canada#CandyStore#CandyTok♬ original sound - narcitytoronto
For example, Hejazi said the company will want this person to run a YouTube series on biographies of big candy companies like Sour Patch Kids, and of course, there are bound to be lots of on-camera taste tests too.
They'll also be on the hook for finding the "next best candy" and travelling the world to do so by attending candy shows in places like Chicago, Dubai, Japan, Germany and more.
So if you love candy and travel, this might be a dream role for you.
Since the role is open across North America, if you happen to end up working remotely, the company will fly you out and arrange transportation as needed to create content.
Young candidates
Believe it or not, children five years old and up are eligible for the role, and Hejazi explained that accommodations and limited hours will be provided for a younger hire.
"If a kid does end up getting the role, it's obviously going to go through their parents or guardians. And the hours will be kind of shifted based on their school and whatnot. More so shifting things to like weekends and after school."
How to apply
The job may be sweet as cinnamon, but it's still a full-time position with a lot more to it than just candy testing, according to Hejazi.
But if you think you have what it takes to be the next CCO, you can apply here.
Although, you'll want to move fast because 50,000 people have already applied, according to the CEO.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.