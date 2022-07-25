7 Government Of Canada Jobs You Can Apply For In Ontario That Pay Over $100K
You'll need some experience though.
There are a bunch of job positions available with the Government of Canada right now that pay over $100,000 a year, and many are in Ontario.
While these job postings do require degrees and years of experience, some pay over $200,000 a year so it's worth giving a look to see if you qualify. It's definitely an asset to also be bilingual.
If you're thinking of a career change you should check out these seven Government of Canada positions that pay over $100,000 annually.
Senior Research Officer
Salary: Based on experience, typically $195,438 to $244,297
Company: The Bank of Canada
Who Should Apply: If you're bilingual in English and French and looking for a leadership role, this could be the job for you.
They are looking for someone to provide strategic direction for the bank's research work, who has experience conducting research in finance or economics. Applicants should also have previous research articles published in top economics or finance journals.
The position is a hybrid model of remote and in-office work in the city of Ottawa. The last day to apply is July 31.
Manager, Contract Management
Salary: $119,812 to $132,835
Company: Canadian Commerical Corporation
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in commerce, finance law (or another related discipline) with management experience and are bilingual you could apply for this job position.
If hired, you'll be overseeing a team that overall manages international contracts and trade programs for a range of Canadian exporters. You will represent the company in negotiations of commercial contracts between suppliers in Canada and foreign buyers.
The posting is for a job in Ottawa, Ontario and it closes on August 3.
Health Services Officer
Salary: $213,694 to $234,146
Company: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Who Should Apply: If you have graduated from a school of medicine and have experience as a medical practitioner you should consider applying. The company is also looking for experience in occupational health.
Applicants would have to be able to review clinical examinations and assess information pertaining to health issues.
The closing date for this Newmarket-based job opportunity is July 28.
National Real Property Manager
Salary: $100,220 to $114,592
Company: Natural Resources Canada
Who Should Apply: You should prep your resume if you have recent experience negotiating and analyzing real property agreements as well as overseeing acquisitions.
They are looking for bilingual applicants who are familiar with the contents of legal agreements concerning buying and selling federal real property. You should be able to collaborate and communicate well.
The closing date to apply for this position is August 5, and it is based in the city of Ottawa.
Director, Real Estate Management
Salary: $136,379 to $150,883
Company: National Capital Commission
Who Should Apply: If you're looking for a new job and are bilingual with a university degree in engineering, architecture a related business degree you'll want to consider applying for this posting.
The company is looking for someone with experience in real estate management including negotiating and managing multi-year service contracts, supervising a team of professionals and resolving sensitive property management problems.
This Ottawa region job listing closes on August 10.
Director of Talent and Internal Operations
Salary: $121,550 to $142,982
Company: Canadian Digital Service
Who Should Apply: CDS is looking for a bilingual candidate who has experience applying modern HR practices to improve both talent acquisition and employee experience, as well as experience designing and implementing new talent programs.
You should be able to lead multiple teams, advance the principles of diversity, and coach and inspire leaders
While this company is based in Ottawa it is a remote position so you can work from anywhere in Canada. The listing closes on August 7.
Senior Advisor in Agriculture / Agri-environment
Salary: $100,121 to $116,116
Company: Global Affairs Canada - Food Security
Who Should Apply: If you have your doctoral degree in agronomy, agri-environment or agricultural science, are bilingual and have related work experience in agriculture or the food systems sector of a developing country, this might be the perfect job for you.
You should have a range of experience "in technical analysis of agriculture and agri-food systems project and policy documents in the context of international development assistance," according to the job listing.
The position is based in Ottawa, Ontario and the deadline to apply is August 12.