The City Of Ottawa Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & These 6 Will Pay You Up To $100K

Make money working for Canada's capital city.

Ottawa News Reporter
Downtown Ottawa. Right: People in a park.

So, you're on the hunt for a job in Canada's capital, but don't know where to start your search? Luckily, the City of Ottawa is hiring for so many jobs right now, and some pay pretty well.

If you know a lot about the city, this could be the perfect opportunity to land one of these six jobs, which will pay the right person up to $100,000 per year. Not bad, right?

Specialist, Web Services and Business Operations

Salary: $87,068.80 - $105,951.30

Who Should Apply: Anyone who wants to improve people's access to city services online. The ideal candidate for this job will also have solid experience "managing projects of increasing complexity with the majority of time spent on projects with significant web and web content management systems."

Cultural Funding Program Coordinator

Salary: $69,713.28 - $84,824.74 a year

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has a good grasp of cultural events in the city and experience in an arts administration role. It'll help if you're up-to-date on cultural issues in Canada, as well as not-for-profit funding.

Program Coordinator, Integrated Neighbourhood Services

Salary: $40.984 - $49.868 per hour

Who Should Apply: People who know the hot-button issues of social policy and community. You've also worked for a large organization before and went to university for social science, public administration, public relations or another relevant field.

Outreach and Communications Coordinator

Salary: $79,810.64 - $97,111.56 per year

Who Should Apply: You're great at reaching audiences on social media and other communication tools. On top of that, you have an educational background in communications, public relations, public administration, or a similar field.

Consultant, Labour Relations

Salary: $75,550.02 - $95,546.36 per year

Who Should Apply: You know how organizations work in Ottawa and have a good understanding of human resources and labour relations. You'll also need a degree in industrial relations, law, business or public administration, commerce or another related field.

Specialist, Talent Management

Salary: $88,335.52 - $111,718.88 per year

Who Should Apply: You're the kind of person who knows HR legislation like the back of your hand. Also, you have the education to back it up because you have a degree in either commerce, human resources, business administration, public administration or another related field

