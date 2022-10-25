7 Ottawa Jobs Hiring Right Now Where You Can Make $100K Or More A Year
Time to freshen up that resume.
If you're looking for job opportunities in Ottawa and are hoping for a six-figure salary, there are a number of high-paying positions you can apply to right now.
Start prepping your resume because these seven job postings in Ottawa pay $100,000 a year or higher. Of course, a salary like this often requires years of experience and education, but you never know what you could qualify for.
Account Executive
Salary: From $90,000 to $140,000 per year
Company: Uline
Who Should Apply: If you speak French and don't want to spend your whole day sitting at a desk, this may be the job for you. The company is looking for someone to manage and grow accounts as part of the sales team and this includes in-person visits.
Director Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Salary: $120,800 to $152,950 a year
Company: Canadian Blood Services
Who Should Apply: This could be the position for you if you care about improving the lives of Canadians and want to advance initiatives to identify and remove systemic barriers within the company and its programs. Candidates should have experience as a senior leader, managing large-scale diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as well as an undergraduate degree.
IT Support
Salary: $80,000 to $140,000 a year
Company: KeepConnected
Who Should Apply: You'll need a driver's license and access to a vehicle along with at least three years of technical support and customer service experience for this position. If you are self-motivated and want to provide support both on-site and remotely, you could apply for this job.
CRM Senior Application Specialist
Salary: $84,780 to $99,790 a year
Company: Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services
Who Should Apply: You should apply for this job if you want to work remotely and have several years of experience in software development or maintenance. Your work will have a purpose as you support some Canadian Armed Forces members and their families and requires a degree or diploma in Computer Programming, Software Development, or a related field.
Video Game Producer
Salary: $65,000 to $120,000 a year
Company: Snowed In Studios Inc.
Who Should Apply: If you're ready to supervise a team and coordinate production, including scheduling and directing artistic aspects, this job could be a great fit for you. The applicant should have attention to detail and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
Business Analyst
Salary: $80,000 to $110,000 a year
Company: Leisure Days RV Group
Who Should Apply: You can apply for this job if you have a degree in finance, statistics, or a related field, and experience working as an analyst. In this position, you'll identify opportunities, deliver information on the projected growth of the company and analyze risk exposure as well as discover market trends.
Google Workspace Account Manager
Salary: $120,000 to $140,000 a year
Company: Onix Networking Canada
Who Should Apply: If you have experience in account management, want to work remotely and think that you can help companies transform how they work with Workspace, you could apply. If you get this job then you would be promoting consulting services to help other organizations benefit from the Cloud and champion the power of G Suite. You'd be meeting with both customers and partner reps from Google.