3 Ontario Companies With A 4-Day Work Week That Are Hiring Right Now
What would you do with an extra day off? 👇
Could you imagine having an extra day off every single week?
Maybe you'd become the type of person who takes road trips every weekend — or you'd just find a better work-life balance and be more productive at your job.
The phenomenon of the four-day work week has swept across the world and country, and Ontario is no exception — many companies and even townships are jumping on board in an effort to increase employee wellness.
And it's not just the employees who are seeing the benefits.
On Tuesday, recruitment company The Leadership Agency told Narcity they've seen a 200% increase in productivity and a 150% increase in revenue since switching to a 4-day work week.
If you've been feeling burnt out working five days a week and are looking for a change, here are some Ontario-based companies who offer a four-day week that are hiring right now:
Praxis
Sector: Public Relations
Job Location: Remote work environment.
Open roles: Praxis is hiring a bilingual community manager, so if you speak English and French and have some great social media skills, you may want to apply for this role.
Juno College Of Technology
Sector: Coding school
Job location: Toronto/Remote work
Open roles: Juno is currently hiring nine positions across several departments, including executive level, marketing, programming, and outcomes — so whether you're looking to become a vice president or a part-time mentor, there are plenty of opportunities.
The Leadership Agency
Sector: Recruitment
Job location: Toronto/Ottawa
Open roles: This agency is hiring for over 15 positions in Ontario, with roles based out of Toronto and Ottawa — although if you happen to be located outside either city, there are plenty of roles listed as "100% work from home" or "remote first."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.