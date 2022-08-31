7 Road Trips In Canada Where You Can Get Incredible Fall Views Right From Your Car
Stunning vistas and majestic coastlines await!
If you can't wait for the leaves to change colour, you can start planning a fall road trip to get incredible views of the red, orange and yellow foliage across Canada.
While a road trip is always fun in the summer, there's nothing like a scenic drive in autumn, when nature comes alive and the scenery becomes even prettier.
There are so many routes across the country that will allow you to see golden leaves right from your car, but also offer opportunities for hiking and sightseeing in cozy small towns and vast provincial parks.
What are you waiting for? Make sure there's room in your camera roll and get ready to embark on one of these fall road trips where you can get breathtaking views of the changing leaves.
Fundy Trail Parkway
Location: New Brunswick
Distance: 30 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: This easy drive along the Bay of Fundy coast offers stunning views everywhere you look.
While you can appreciate the fall scenery and magnificent coastlines right from your car, there are also beaches, more than 35 kilometres of hiking and biking trails and an 84-metre suspension bridge where you can get a look at the changing foliage on foot.
Quebec City to Charlevoix
Location: Quebec
Distance: 205 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: This multi-day route from Quebec City to the Charlevoix region will take you to sites like Montmorency Falls and the quaint town of La Malbaie, with tons of colourful fall views to see along the way.
Along the route, you can embark on Charlevoix's Flavour Trail, where you can try ciders, chocolates, craft beers, cheese and more gastronomic delights.
Cabot Trail
Location: Nova Scotia
Distance: 298 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: The Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, is known for being a beautiful route to take in the summer (it was even named one of the best in the world), but in the fall, the drive is filled with explosions of orange, red and yellow.
You can stick to the winding roads to get your fill of autumn colours or stop at quaint fishing villages and incredible hiking spots along the way.
Captain Cook's Trail
Location: Newfoundland
Distance: 53 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: This shorter road trip will take you through the city of Corner Brook, one of Newfoundland's most beautiful areas, where you'll be able to get breathtaking views of the fall scenery right from your vehicle.
The city is also a great place to explore the province's countryside, with tons of trails for both beginners and more experienced hikers.
Crowsnest Highway
Location: British Columbia
Distance: 247 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of things to see and do on the Crowsnest Highway (also known as Highway 3) in B.C., which takes you to the heart of the province's wine country, past lakes and provincial parks and to small towns full of history.
Along the way, you'll be able to take in the changing fall colours in B.C.'s rugged landscape.
Kananaskis Trail
Location: Alberta
Distance: 300 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: Alberta's Kananaskis Trail takes you to tons of provincial parks where you can drive past golden trees and spot wildlife like hawks and black bears.
Along the route, you can explore hiking trails at the parks or make a stop at Canmore, a quaint small town with dreamy mountain views that's especially lovely in the fall.
Algonquin Highway Corridor
Location: Ontario
Distance: 56 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: This easy road trip runs through the vast Algonquin Provincial Park and is sure to deliver stunning views of fall leaves.
If you want to hang out in the park for a while, there are campgrounds, tons of walking and biking trails and picnic areas where you can take a break surrounded by nature.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.