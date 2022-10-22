This Lookout Tower In Canada Soars Above The Trees & Offers Incredible Views Of Fall Colours
The 131-foot tower even has a net that you can walk across at the top!
Canada's trees have exploded into shades of orange, yellow and red, and for a spectacular place to see the foliage, look no further than this lookout tower surrounded by fall views.
Located in Quebec's Laurentians, the Sentier des cimes Laurentides (aka the Treetop Walk) is where you'll find a panoramic lookout tower that soars above the trees.
The tower offers incredible views of the region, including landmarks like Mont Tremblant.
The 131-foot tower is open all year long, so you can visit it in every season, but it's a particularly stunning spot in the fall when it's surrounded by leaves that are shades of orange and red.
Your journey begins on a wooden trail nearly 1 kilometre in length that crosses a "typical Laurentian forest," allowing you to see conifer and deciduous trees and forest wildlife from a new perspective.
The tower is the equivalent of a dozen floors and is fashioned in a unique circular structure.
You'll get scenic views no matter where you stop, whether it's near the middle or at the very top.
The path is suitable for both wheelchairs and strollers, with a maximum slope of 6% and several areas without any incline for resting.
At the top, there's a net you can walk across — if you're brave enough — that allows you to peer down to the bottom of the tower below your feet.
It's recommended that visitors bring extra clothes like a jacket or sweater as it can be cold at the top of the lookout tower.
If you get hungry during your visit, the site also has a restaurant serving up varied hot à la carte items, salads, sandwiches, snacks, beverages and desserts.
Access to the trail and tower costs $29 per adult, although children under 6 years old are free.
Head to this spot for majestic views of fall foliage in Quebec and an experience that takes fun to new heights.
Where can you see fall leaves in Quebec?
If you're looking for other spots in Quebec to see fall foliage, you can also visit the Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in the province's Eastern Townships region.
Here, you can cross a 50-foot-tall suspension bridge that offers majestic views of the gorge and the red and orange leaves.
If you want to extend your trip, less than 30 minutes away is the charming small town of North Hatley, a cute place to visit in the fall that gives off major Gilmore Girlsvibes.
Sentier des cimes Laurentides (Treetop Walk)
Price: $29 per adult
When: Opening times vary
Address: 737 Rue de la Pisciculture, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, QC
Why You Need To Go: This towering lookout point offers a breathtaking way to take in the fall foliage this season.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.