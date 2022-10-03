These Places In Canada Were Named Among The Best In The World For Seeing Fall Colours
They’re the best spots to see hues of red, orange and yellow this season. 🍂🍁
It's fall, y'all! If you're looking for the best places to see the changing fall colours, the top spots in the world to see the red, orange and yellow leaves have been revealed — and three locations in Canada made the list.
Travel agency CheapOair has revealed the top destinations for taking in the breathtaking fall foliage this season, with locations in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada listed as the best places for viewing the autumn scenery.
Ontario, the Canadian Rockies and the East Coast were named among the top places for fall colours, not just in Canada but across the globe.
CheapOair mentioned Ontario's "Niagara River Parkway, which Sir Winston Churchill described 'the prettiest Sunday afternoon drive in the world," and the region's "500-mile Bruce Peninsula," as notable local fall excursions.
Also mentioned was Algonquin Provincial Park — which is actually Canada's first provincial park — as a great place to take in the fall foliage.
And it looks like now is the perfect time to do it. According to Ontario Parks, the leaves in Algonquin are now mostly shades of orange and red, with about 70% colour change and 10% leaf fall in the park.
The Canadian Rockies, with their "sub-alpine larch and aspen trees" were also named one of the top locations in the world for fall colours.
CheapOair specified that the 360-degree views of the Banff Legacy Trail, a 22.3-kilometre trail of paved pathways in Banff National Park, is a particularly good spot for seeing golden leaves.
Finally, Canada's East Coast was named one of the best places in the world for viewing fall colours, calling out Nova Scotia's scenic Cabot Trail, which offers incredible views of Cape Breton Island.
The 298-kilometre trail is known for being a beautiful route to take in the summer, but in autumn, the drive is filled with explosions of orange, red and yellow, with tons of incredible hiking spots along the way.
Other spots on the list include U.S. destinations like New England, Yosemite National Park and Colorado. There were also European spots like Utrecht, the Netherlands, and Bavaria, Germany, as well as Kyoto in Japan.
Now that you know where to see the changing fall leaves in Canada, all you need is a PSL, a warm toque and plenty of room in your camera roll!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.