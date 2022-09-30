7 Small Towns In Canada With 'Hocus Pocus' Vibes That Are Like Visiting Salem In Fall
These towns serve witchy realness and have a New England feel. 🎃
If you love Hocus Pocusand have always wanted to see Salem, Massachusetts, in the fall, these small towns in Canada with the same New-England vibe should definitely be on your list of places to visit this season.
These charming towns and quaint villages have cobblestone streets, historic buildings and Halloween events that will have you feeling like you could run into the Sanderson sisters at any moment.
They're also the perfect place to celebrate the sisters' return in Hocus Pocus 2, which premieres on Disney Plus on September 30.
Grab your witches and head to one of these small towns across Canada for delightfully spooky vibes this fall.
St. Andrews by-the-Sea
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: On Canada's eastern coast, St. Andrew's by-the-Sea is a charming town nestled along New Brunswick's Passamaquoddy Bay.
With its Acadian culture and its Georgian and Federal-style homes, the town in the Maritimes may remind you of New England, and is actually right across the bay from Maine.
St. Andrews is also home to the historic Algonquin Resort, which is said to be haunted.
St. Jacobs Village
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village was established in 1852 and has many historic sites and buildings that give it a spooky feel in the fall.
The village has museums and tours where you can get to know its history, as well as lots of trails perfect for taking in the fall foliage.
In October, St. Jacobs hosts a Pumpkin Parade where you can get dressed up and see tons of jack-o'-lanterns, or pick up a free pumpkin and carve your own!
Trinity
Location: Newfoundland
Why You Need To Go: Trinity has tons of heritage to discover, with local historical sites, churches built in the 1800s, striking architecture and old-fashioned street signs marked with calligraphy that give the town an old-world feel.
In the fall, Trinity is home to spectacular autumn foliage and still has a bit of summer's warmth, making it a great time to visit.
Elora
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Elora is where you'll find charming historic buildings and cobblestone streets, and there's even a township called Salem nearby.
October in Elora is Monster Month, when the town becomes steeped in all things Halloween, with events like a "Monster Mash" and ghost walks, and spooky lantern sculptures lining the streets.
Coaticook
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Coaticook in Quebec's Eastern Townships is actually just right across the border from Maine and Vermont, so it's no wonder the region has a New-England flair.
Coaticook officially became a municipality in 1864, and the township still has historic sites and heritage buildings you can visit today.
You can also visit the Gorge de Coaticook, or Coaticook Gorge, where you can walk along an illuminated forest trail for even more magical vibes.
Merrickville-Wolford
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Merrickville will transport you to the past as a place where you'll find a Town Crier and friendly villagers rather than parking metres and traffic lights.
The Victorian village, which has been called the most beautiful in Canada, is said to have more designated heritage buildings than any other Ontario community like it.
There's even a witchy candle store in the village where you can shop for mystical goods.
Lunenburg
Location: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: Old Town Lunenburg, which is actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has tons of colourful buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries, and is said to be a well-preserved example of a British Colonial settlement in North America.
The region was even used as the setting for a fictional Massachusetts town in the Netflix series Locke & Key.
You can go tour the area and take in the historic buildings or join a ghost tour for extra spooky vibes this fall.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.