Canada's Largest Year-Round Farmers Market Is In Ontario & It's The Perfect Fall Day Trip
Fresh foods, treats and more! 🍅🍁
Nothing beats a trip to a farmers market, where you can find fresh produce, sweet treats and artisanal items, but you don't have to wait until spring or summer to visit one.
Ontario is home to Canada's largest year-round farmers market, and it makes for a great fall day trip.
Located in the Waterloo region, St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is home to hundreds of vendors selling a variety of items from food and art to collectibles and more.
You'll find an abundance of things to see and do here, not to mention so many things to eat.
Some of the food you can purchase include bagels from Bennett's Bagels, British baked goods like meat pies, quiche, and custard tarts, cheese and dairy products, fudge and peanut brittle, grocery items and more.
There are also a number of eateries at the market serving up everything from schnitzel and bubble tea to tamales and roti.
Collectors will enjoy the many collectibles vendors at St. Jacobs Market. There's something here for everyone, whether you're into sports cards, books, butterfly taxidermy, vinyl records or Funko Pop figures.
With harvest season in full swing, be sure to check out the many seasonal vendors on site, offering things like spicy apple cider, fall produce, and sweet treats.
While the market definitely has tons to do, see and eat, you'll want to also leave some time to explore St. Jacob's Village.
The village, which is just 5 minutes down the road from the market, is popular for its quaint feel and Mennonite heritage, and will make you feel like you've stepped into the past.
Here, you'll find one-of-a-kind shopping, a brewery, and tons of cute cafes and charming restaurants waiting to be explored.
The market and village are just under two hours from Toronto, making for a pretty easy day trip from the city. Thankfully, the market is open all year long, so if you miss your chance to visit in fall, you can always plan a trip for next season.
St. Jacobs Farmers' Market
Price: Free admission
When: Open year-round
Address: 878 Weber St. N., Waterloo, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find tons to do, see and eat at St. Jacobs Farmers' Market. For the perfect fall day trip, grab baked goods, fresh produce and more from the market and spend the rest of the day exploring the charming village.
