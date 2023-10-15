9 Spontaneous Fall Day Trips That Are 3 Hours Or Less From Toronto
Fall colours, farmer's markets and more! 🍁🎃
Autumn is in full swing, and with the crisp air and changing fall colours, now is the perfect time for a spontaneous adventure.
Those in Toronto yearning for a quick trip, you're in luck — we've curated a list of enchanting fall day trips, all within 3 hours from Toronto, that deliver scenic beauty and classic fall experiences.
From charming small towns decorated in fall foliage to nature trails ablaze with hues of red and yellow, these destinations offer the perfect opportunity to embrace the season.
Grab a cozy scarf and a pumpkin spice latte — here are nine spontaneous fall day trips that are 3 hours or less from Toronto.
Elora
Price: Free
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora is a charming small town just under 2 hours from Toronto that makes for a relaxing break from the city.
Here, you'll find historic buildings, stunning natural surroundings, fun festivals and events and a charming downtown are with boutique shopping and tasty restaurants.
Beautiful in every season, a visit during autumn allows you to take in the stunning fall colours of the area. October is also Monster Month in the town, with fall festivals, artisan markets, spooky tours and ghost walks and a Monster March Parade taking place throughout the month.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $10.50+ per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, just over and hour from Toronto, is a classic hiking spot in the GTA for beautiful views.
The conservation area has tons of nature and wildlife, and a trail system with five lookouts that provide spectacular views of the countryside.
The Buffalo Craig Lookout Point, in particular, offers breathtaking views of the fall colours when the leaves change. The lookout can be reached on an easy, 3.4-kilometre loop hike that can be accessed from the conservation area's parking lot.
St. Jacobs Farmers' Market
Price: Free
Address: 878 Weber St. N., Waterloo, ON
Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs Market is Canada's largest year-round farmer's market.
The market is open on Thursdays and Saturdays all year, offering fresh produce and grocery, artisanal products, seasonal goods, home decor and more.
Located in the Waterloo region, the market is about 2 hours from Toronto, making it perfect for a day trip.
The market district includes several buildings, including St. Jacobs Market, Market Road Antiques and St. Jacobs Outlet Mall, where you'll find hundreds of vendors and retailers with unique goods for sale.
Be sure to also make a stop at the Village of St. Jacobs, which is located just down the road, for boutique shopping, restaurants, drinks from the brewery and more.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Price: Free
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is a stunning place to visit at any time, but the town really comes alive when the leaves change.
The historic sites, buildings and monuments look extra charming when surrounded by orange and red leaves. There are also tons of trails where you can see the changing colours.
Awenda Provincial Park
Price: $10.84+ per vehicle
Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: Less than 3 hours from Toronto near Midland, Awenda Provincial Park makes for a beautiful fall day trip.
The provincial park is open year-round for day visits, offering biking trails, birdwatching opportunities, a peaceful lake to launch canoes, and fishing.
There are also multiple scenic hiking trails in the park taking hikers to an ancient dune system, through forests of sugar maples and red oaks, and to breathtaking views of the Georgian Bay.
Blue Mountain
Price: $27 for explore-all-day ticket
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain isn't just a winter destination — the resort area has tons of hiking trails (over 25 kilometres, in fact) where you can get stunning views of the fall scenery.
You can hike to multiple scenic lookouts and along easy trails for picturesque views of the changing leaves, with easy and intermediate hikes, as well as challenging routes for experienced hikers.
For other ways to see fall colours, you can also take a ride on the open-air gondola, which is open until the end of October, or take a roller-coaster ride along the mountainside on the Ridge Runner Coaster.
Andrews Farm
Price: $15 per person
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for classic fall activities, Milton is the place to go. The city is home to several cute pumpkin farms where you can pick out the perfect jack-o-lantern, enjoy hay rides, and get some sweet fall photo ops.
Located just under an hour from Toronto in the city, Andrews Farm (also known as Andrews Scenic Acres) is a 165-acre farm offering all the classics for the perfect fall day.
The farm offers scenic walking trails, wagon rides, a massive corn maze and fall flower picking.
Be sure to check out the farm's market while you're here, where you'll find things like tarts and pies, frozen meals, fresh produce and sweet treats.Andrews Farm website
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area
Price: $10 reservation fee + $16 per vehicle and driver
Address: 590 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous conservation area just over an hour from Toronto is home to stunning views of the Niagara Escarpment and is a great place for taking in the autumn scenery.
You'll find the well-known lookout spot Dundas Peak here, as well as two majestic waterfalls that can be reached on easy hikes.
Webster Falls is a stunning 22-metre curtain waterfall with a short hike and an accessible viewing platform. Tew Falls is a bigger cascade, towering at 41 metres (only a few metres shorter than Niagara Falls) and reached on a longer walk. Both, however, offer spectacular vistas of the gorge.
Reservations are required for visits during the fall season. You can also use your proof of payment to visit any other staffed Hamilton Conservation Authority area on the same day of your reservation.
Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible lookout and paved trail area available at Webster Falls.
Unionville
Price: Free
Address: Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: If cozy small towns are your thing, look no further.
Located in Markham, Unionville is a tree-lined town with quaint shops and historic buildings that look straight out of a movie.
Founded in 1794, it has many original buildings from the 1800s that are as charming as ever, as well as quaint boutiques, restaurants and cafes.
The town actually featured in the 2000 series Gilmore Girls, serving as the fictional U.S. town of Stars Hollow for the TV show's pilot episode. Today, you can take a walking tour of the town and see the buildings and sites that were featured in the show.
Be sure to snap a photo at the town gazebo, which is decorated for every season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.