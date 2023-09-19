7 Incredible Fall Road Trips From Toronto That Lead To Vibrant Trails & Tiny Towns
Grab your pumpkin spice latte and get ready to explore. 🚗🍂
With the temperatures dipping and the leaves beginning to change, it's time to plan a fall adventure. There are so many stunning destinations just a road trip away from Toronto where you can enjoy endless autumn vibes.
Tiny towns filled with cozy cafes, hikes through red and gold forests and enchanting farms await and you can totally immerse yourself in the harvest season. So grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your flannel and get ready for some incredible fall adventures around Toronto.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This little town is renowned for its historic charm and picturesque surroundings. While it's gorgeous spot to visit year-round, it's especially enchanting during the fall, although you may just come face-to-face with a monster or two.
Each October, the Monster Month event transforms Elora into a mystical Halloween town filled with tricks, treats and more. There are tons of spooky activities to enjoy, including lantern tours, pumpkin carving and a Monster March Parade.
The Fieldstone Barn is hosting a Fall Festival & Artisan Market complete with horse-drawn wagon rides, hot apple cider and marshmallow roasting.
Throughout the town, you'll come across giant lantern sculptures of creepy characters as part of artist Tim Murton's Twilight Zoo.
Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of taking in those vibrant fall colours, Algonquin Provincial Park is the place to be. Located about 3 hours from Toronto, the park transforms into a patchwork of red and gold.
According to The Friends of Algonquin Provincial Park, "thousands of visitors from around the world are attracted by the outstanding fall colour viewing opportunities, but there are many things to see and do."
Activities like camping and picnicking are popular autumn activities and you may even spot a bull moose if you visit in late September or early October.
If you're looking for a fall hike, the trails along Highway 60 are some of the best spots in the park to take in the colours.
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
When: September 23 to October 22, 2023 for Cranberry Harvest
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fall is cranberry season, and what better way to celebrate this red berry than by wading through them!
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is a popular fall destination due to its Cranberry Harvest. The event offers several autumn activities, including the Cranberry Plunge, where you can "wade into a sea of floating cranberries for an incredible fall photo op."
There are lots of other things to enjoy while at the farm. The wine tastings allow you to sip six different wines, from dry to dessert. You can also experience a guided wagon tour around the 12-acre South Marsh.
There are 10 kilometres of hiking trails around the property so you can take in some stunning fall colours during your visit.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic small town is brimming with autumn magic and it's a dreamy place for a day trip. Located around 2 hours from Toronto, the village offers quaint shops, delicious restaurants and more.
If you're feeling brave, you can embark on a ghost tour through the area. According to Ghost Walks, Niagara-on-the-Lake is "Canada's most haunted town" so you'll want to have your wits about you.
You'll visit sites like the "Olde Angel Inn, iconic Courthouse, Royal George Theatre and the Prince of Wales Hotel."
You can also take a trip to the surrounding wineries, some of which host fall experiences with autumn-themed treats and more.
Dundas Peak
Price: $16 per vehicle and driver, $10 reservation fee on long weekends and beginning September 23, 2023
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning lookout spot is know for its fall views and, at just an hour outside of Toronto, it's worth a road trip this season.
Dundas Peak, located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, is an enchanting autumn hike featuring a cascading waterfall and towering lookout spot.
The Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop takes you past Tew Falls, a 41-metre ribbon waterfall surrounded by vibrant fall leaves to Dundas Peak.
There, you can gaze out over a red and gold valley blanketed in trees.
The area is also home to another popular waterfall called Webster Falls, but it requires a separate reservation.
Blue Mountain Village
Price: Price vary depending on activity
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village is like a mini autumn trip to Europe. The streets are lined with cozy shops and eateries and you can easily spend a day browsing through the stores.
There are tons of other things to do in the area. You can take a hike along the many trails that lead through fall foliage and to stunning lookout spots.
You can also ride the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster through a colourful forest or indulge your tastebuds at the Apple Harvest Festival.
Kelso Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 + per adult
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic nature escape is located less than an hour from Toronto. You breathe in the crisp smell of fall as you wander along the colourful trails or paddle through the reservoir.
One popular fall activity at the conservation area is the chair lift rides. The experience takes you up or down the Escarpment and you can "enjoy spectacular views of the fall colours along the way." There will be beverages and snacks available for purchase as well.
The rides can be added onto the price of your admission and tickets are valid for two trips.
This year, the chairlift rides are running from September 30 until October 29.
