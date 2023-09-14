This Charming Small Town Is The 'Cranberry Capital of Ontario' & It's Full Of Autumn Magic
It's the perfect fall getaway.
This charming small town in Ontario is a stunning destination for a fall getaway. Bala, located in the Muskoka region, is a lakeside village full of charm and is even known as the "Cranberry Capital of Ontario."
Each fall, the town hosts the Bala Cranberry Festival in celebration of this tart red berry. This year, the event is taking place from October 13 to 15, 2023 and will feature tons of autumn fun.
You can shop from hundreds of vendors offering local goods and culinary products. The entire festival has a fall fair atmosphere and you can enjoy live music, performances, attractions, and more throughout the weekend.
Of course, no festival is complete without treats, and there will be several cranberry-themed dishes including fresh cranberries dipped in candy and cranberry crepes.
As part of the festival experience, you'll want to head to Johnston's Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery. The farm has a bunch of autumn activities, one of which is the iconic Cranberry Plunge.
The plunge lets you "wade into a sea of floating cranberries" and snap some Insta-worthy photos.
Aside from the plunge, you can enjoy wagon tours, wine tasting, and stunning hikes through the fall colours.
There are several cranberry dishes and drinks to try too, including cranberry wine and cranberry cookies. The Cranberry Harvest at the winery starts on September 23, 2023.
If you're looking for even more cranberry-themed fun, there are a ton of other experiences available along the Muskoka Cranberry Route.
Get ready to indulge in fall colours, small town charm and everything cranberry at this dreamy destination in Muskoka.
