The 6 Most Beautiful Small Towns In Canada According To Narcity's Travel Team
These spots are full of charm.
Charming streets, cozy cafes and storybook vibes — small towns make the perfect spot for a day trip or mini getaway, and Canada is full of quaint little villages to visit.
From waterfront communities to historic hideouts, the Narcity travel team shared their favourite small towns in the country that are worth a visit, and they make for beautiful year-round destinations.
Next time you want to escape the city, you can plan a trip to one of these six spots.
Tofino, B.C
Address: Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: Travel Editor Morgan Leet picked the island town of Tofino, British Columbia as one of the best small towns to visit in the country.
"A go-to for a lot of people, this spot deserves the recognition it gets," she says. "There are miles of stunning sandy beaches, ancient forest, and amazing little shops in town."
One of the most popular things to do in Tofino is explore the beautiful beaches. It's known as "Canada's Surf Capital," according to Tourism Tofino, so if you're looking to catch some waves, this is the place to be.
Some of the best beaches include Chesterman Beach, which is the "most lively beach on the Island" and a great place for surfing, as well as Long Beach, which, at 10 kilometers in length, is the longest beach on the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Aside from spending time on the beach, you can go on some whale-watching expeditions and see marine life like Gray whales, humpback whales, orcas, sea lions, harbor seals, and more.
Tofino is also known for its lush rainforests and rugged coastline, making it an idyllic spot to go on a hike.
Elora, ON
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for "charming boutiques for shopping [and] lots of nature" Travel Creator Katherine Caspersz says that Elora, Ontario is the place to be.
Dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village" on the Elora website, the historic town boasts limestone buildings, quaint streets, and tons of window shopping opportunities. During the summer months, the Elora Quarry draws tons of beach-goers and is "one of the most picture-perfect natural swimming holes near the GTA," according to Caspersz.
The quarry features a turquoise pool surrounded by towering white cliffs and a small beach area. The nearby gorge is a beautiful spot for hikes and taking in views.
Another highlight of the town is the Elora Mill. The historic venue is a gorgeous spot for a mini getaway and has both a spa and a restaurant.
Caspersz mentioned that there "also seems like there's reason to visit in every season," making this small town a go-to year-round destination.
Canmore, AB
Address: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Situated in the Canadian Rockies of Alberta, Canmore is Travel Creator Charlie Hart's top pick when it comes to Canadian small towns.
"It's so pretty year-round, whether you're visiting in summer or in winter where you can cozy up in a cafe when it's snowing," she says. "The mountain views are amazing and while it can get busy, it's still quieter than Banff."
The small town is a great destination for nature lovers due to the many hiking trails surrounding it. The Grassi Lakes Trail in Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park leads to a "spectacular turquoise lake" and comes with incredible views.
You can also spend some time in the downtown area of Canmore, which is filled with art galleries, cozy cafes, quaint shops, and more.
Blue Mountain Village, ON
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: As the Associate Travel Editor, one of my favourite small towns is Blue Mountain Village in Ontario. This resort village whisks me away to Europe and is truly a year-round getaway spot.
I love visiting during the Christmas season when the quaint streets are hung with garland and little lights twinkle from the store windows.
The Holiday Magic at Blue event is a Christmas must-visit with an illuminated trail and interactive displays. I never miss out on a trip to Royal Majesty Espresso Bar where I order one of the gourmet hot chocolates to warm me up.
During the rest of the year, you can enjoy beautiful hiking trails and attractions like the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, which speeds down a mountain on a track full of twists and turns.
If you're in need of some pampering, you can head to the nearby Scandinave Spa and enjoy the cycles of hot, cold, and relaxation.
Chester, NS
Address: Chester, NS
Why You Need To Go: Leet also says another one of her favourite small towns in Canada is Chester, Nova Scotia.
"This is an adorable small town in the South Shore of Nova Scotia, right on the ocean," she says. "You can watch the sailboats go by here and walk around the tiny town, stopping in at the little cafes and boutiques."
The area is renowned for its coastline and there are tons of hikes and cycling routes where you can take advantage of the scenery.
The Rum Runners Trail features the beauty of the South Shore and makes for a beautiful day hike. Castle Rock comes with towering views and "a vista that's second to none. "
The town is home to the Chester Playhouse Theatre where you can catch a performance as well as the SENSEA Nordic Spa where you can unwind in a forest with water views.
Bayfield, ON
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away on the shores of Lake Huron, Bayfield is a stunning small town and one of my favourite spots to visit.
The quaint streets are straight out of a storybook and there are tons of local shops with unique products to explore. During the summer months, you can enjoy the sandy beach and take in the water views at Pioneer Park. I love dining at the charming Little Inn which serves up some delicious meals.
The winter brings a whole new type of magic to the area, where the streets transform into Hallmark-worthy scenes and lights twinkle from all the windows.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.