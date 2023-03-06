7 Breathtaking Ontario Beaches With Soft Sand & Crystal Waters To Visit In 2023
Is it summer yet? 🏖️
There may still be snow on the ground but it's never too soon to start planning a beach getaway. Ontario is home to some stunning sandy shorelines and you'll want to visit these spots in 2023.
From soft sand dunes to beaches with tropical vibes, these places are worth putting on sunscreen for.
Wasaga Beach
Price: Prices vary
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: With 14 kilometres of soft, sandy shores, Wasaga Beach is "the longest freshwater beach in the world." The warm, shallow waters make it an idyllic spot to take a dip.
Port Dover Beach
Price: Free
Address: Port Dover, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a tropical escape then look no further than this beach. The shoreline is dotted with palm trees and the "scenic pier" is a beautiful place to take in the surroundings.
Victoria Park Beach
Price: $5 waterfront parking per hour
Address: 138 Division St., Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: With picturesque sand shores and shallow waters, this dreamy beach is a beautiful spot to spend a summer day.
Southampton Main Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1-49 High St., Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This white-sand beach is a gorgeous summer destination. You can soak up some sun on the powdery shores or take a dip in the cool waters. There are six other beaches nearby to enjoy as well.
Sandbanks Beach
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: White sand, blue waters, and more await at this picturesque beach. Sandbanks is home to the "world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation" and you'll feel like you're on a trip to the tropics.
Sauble Beach
Price: $7 parking per hour
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nicknamed the "Daytona of the North," Sauble Beach offers a long stretch of sand and gorgeous sunsets. The beach town is filled with shops and food to enjoy.
Bluffer's Park Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated at the base of the Scarborough Bluffs, this sandy beach is a short trip from Toronto and boasts gorgeous lake views.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.