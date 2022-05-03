NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario beaches

11 Beach Towns In Ontario With Sandy Shores That Will Make You Forget You're In Canada

Spending summer in the sand.🏖

Ottawa Staff Writer
Sandy shoreline of Sandbanks beach, Ontario. Right: Food from Mackie's in Port Stanley.

After a long winter, it's about time to start daydreaming about sandy beaches and days swimming in the sunshine. There are some epic sandy beaches in Ontario, including the top two longest freshwater beaches in the world.

These golden shores are worthy of an Ontario road trip and are located in some cute small towns that shouldn't be overlooked when planning a Canadian vacation. Here are eleven small beach towns in Ontario to start thinking about visiting this summer.

Sauble Beach

Address: Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is the second-longest freshwater beach in the world and features sandy shores with blue waters. You can jump through the waves and then grab some ice cream as you walk the strip browsing the shops. It's near other, smaller, beach towns like Southhampton if you want to beach hop.

Website

Port Elgin

Address: Port Elgin, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're wanting a smaller town and a less busy beach, Port Elgin Main Beach is only 25 minutes away from Sauble Beach. There are a few beach areas here as well as small shops and restaurants you can visit and a provincial park nearby where you can camp.

Website

Port Dover

Address: Port Dover, ON

Why You Need To Go: Along the coast of Lake Erie, this Ontario beach has real palm trees so you'll think you've escaped to the tropics. There's also a wine trail to enjoy, a picturesque lighthouse and watersports when you're done relaxing in the sand.

Website

Grand Bend

Address: Grand Bend, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get ready to party because this beach strip is bumpin', especially on long weekends. After a day of swimming, sunbathing and eating on beachfront patios, you can get dolled up to experience the nightlife.

Website

Wasaga Beach

Address: Wasaga Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on the shores of the crystal blue Georgian Bay, this town boasts the longest freshwater beach in the world at 14-kilometres long. It's a great place to canoe as well, along the Nottawasaga River. It's only 20 minutes from Collingwood if you want to keep exploring.

Website

Crystal Beach

Address: Crystal Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: This lakefront community stretches right to the sandy shores of the beaches. Bay Beach is the main beach to spend the day relaxing and swimming, but you can also enjoy a picnic with stunning water views at the Waterfront Park and grab a bite at nearby restaurants.

Website

Picton

Address: Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This town is the largest in Prince Edward County and is home to the stunning sandy shores of Sandbanks Provincial Park. It is a quaint town with markets and festivals in the summer that you can explore after enjoying the expansive shores and sand dunes of the beach areas.

Website

Bayfield

Address: Bayfield, ON

Why You Need To Go: This little Ontario village feels like you're exploring a hidden town in Europe with its historic buildings and cute shops. Pier Beach is the most popular one, right near the village. You can also walk to the end of Howard Street and find a wooden staircase leading to what feels like a secret beach.

Website

Port Stanley

Address: Port Stanley, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sunbathe in this quaint harbour village, with sandy beaches, restaurant patios and local shops. If Main Beach is crowded, Little Beach isn't far and you can grab lunch on the way.

Website

Southampton

Address: Southampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This small town is only ten minutes down the road from Port Elgin, so if one beach is busy you're close to another cute beach town. A few beach areas line the coast of Lake Huron, including one with grassy sand dunes. The multi-storey Southampton market is also worth a visit.

Website

Tobermory

Address: Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: While you won't find white sand around this harbour village, the pebble shores help make the surrounding waters some of the bluest you've ever seen. You'll think you're on the Caribbean coast as you float in these crystal clear waters. The town has shops and restaurants, plus you can take a boat cruise to the nearby Flowerpot Island.

Website

