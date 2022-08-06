Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario beaches

This Ontario Town Is A Secret Summer Oasis With 6 White Sand Beaches & Magical Sunsets

Time to put on your swimsuit!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman standing on a sandy beach. Right: Two women sitting outside with drinks.

@kaylaliebig | Instagram, @madisonmcneill | Instagram

Ontario is full of gorgeous summer destinations, and if you love spending the season by the water, then this cute beach town is right up your alley.

Port Elgin is a dreamy village located on the shores of Lake Huron, about a three-hour drive from Toronto. The area boasts local boutiques, restaurants, and sandy beaches with endless swimming.

You can enjoy 3 kilometres of soft beaches when spending the day here. There are six white sand beaches in total, and you can imagine you're on a tropical vacay. The main beach has a wheelchair-accessible paved walkway and long stretches of blue water.

If you're looking for somewhere quieter, you can head to the hidden Shipley Beach. This secret oasis feels like your own private shoreline, but parking is limited. Both beaches boast warm, shallow waters and "spectacular sunsets."

The town itself has lots of quaint local shops and eateries. Enjoy a coffee at Rabbit Dash Coffee House, or grab a meal at The Wismer House. There are some cycling trails to explore as well as scenic walking trails and a Farmers Market.

The town is close to Southampton, another beach destination, so you could visit both spots in one day. There are several other beautiful beach towns to check out in the province, including one with warm waters and East Coast vibes .

If you're looking for a little summer escape, this lakeside village has white sand beaches, gorgeous sunsets, and cute shops to explore.

Port Elgin

Address: Port Elgin, ON

Why You Need To Go: This beach town is a gorgeous summer destination with sandy beaches and blue water.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

