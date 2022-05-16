NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario beaches

This Ontario Beach Town Has Sand Dune Shores & Sunsets You Can Swing Into

You'll forget you're in Canada.🏖

Ottawa Staff Writer
Beach front swing set on the water. Right: Sunset over Lake Huron at Southampton Beach.

@delmarie4 | Instagram, @casaquatronove | Instagram

If you're looking for a summertime escape, this Ontario beach town has sandy beaches full of dunes and is an epic sunset spot.

Southampton is right between Port Elgin and the popular Sauble Beach, just a few hours away from Toronto. While all three of these towns have picturesque sandy beaches, this hidden gem is a quieter option and its main beach even has a swing set right near the water.

You might forget that you’re in Canada when you’re at Southampton’s Main Beach overlooking its crystal blue waters and dreamy sunsets. The sandy shores here stretch out for about four kilometres, plus there are other beaches and parks nearby where you could spend your day in the sun.

Long Dock beach is another sandy spot where you can lay down your beach towel. If you're looking to grab a bite to eat, this beach is the only spot where you can grab burgers, fries, and milkshakes during the summer. It's also home to the old docks where you can spot the Chantry Island Lighthouse.

As you make your way to the water, you'll follow sandy trails through grassy dunes. These rolling dunes are one of the few natural dune systems in Ontario's urban areas and they help protect the shoreline from any harmful waves. The trails here are marked off so guests can see the dunes without damaging them.

You can take a break from tanning and swimming, to kick up your feet on the dreamy swing set right on the beach. Outside of the beaches here, you can go explore some shops and restaurants in the town including the multi-level Southampton Market where you can hunt for treasures.

Southampton Beach

Price: Free

Address: Southampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take yourself away to a tropical destination in this quaint Ontario town, with beautiful sunsets on the beach and a fun swing set that can bring you back to your childhood.

Website

