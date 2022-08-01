This Ontario Town Has Hidden Staircases Leading To Sandy Beaches & Epic Blue Water Views
It's like walking through a storybook.
If you haven't discovered any hidden beaches in Ontario yet this summer this quaint small town may convince you into a road trip.
The Village of Bayfield has three sandy beach areas with secret wooden staircases leading to two of them. There is a park near the third beach with another boardwalk-style staircase to admire blue water views on your way to the shore.
The town is also full of historic buildings and cozy shops and it feels like you're wandering through a small European village.
The first of the two more secluded beaches is Howard Beach. You'll find the pathway of stairs tucked away at the end of Howard Street West where you'll walk under a canopy of trees to reach the water's edge. You can relax on the white sand and cool off in clear blue water.
South along the shoreline, you'll find another grand staircase leading to Houston Heights Beach. While still hidden away, this beach has spacious parking, a picnic pavilion and washrooms. There is also a small park area with a swing set.
The most popular beach in town is Pier Beach, a sandy stretch that boasts blue flag status meaning it meets high environmental and cleanliness standards. You can soak up the sunshine and explore Pioneer Park nearby which has boardwalk trails and another beach access staircase. It's a well-known spot in the area to catch a sunset.
It's a short walk from the main beach into town where you'll find a number of small town shops, restaurants and historic places to stay. There are cute bed and breakfasts and boutique inns if you plan on visiting for the night.
Village of Bayfield
Price: Free
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can road trip to a quaint small town full of historic buildings and stretches of sandy shores. There are three wooden staircases leading down to hidden beach areas.
