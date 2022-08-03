8 Things You Need To Know For August 3
Including Elon Musk's dad randomly deciding to be a massive jerk.
Off The Top: Rest in peace to legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully, who passed away at 94 yesterday. Best known for his 67 years (!!) calling Dodgers games, Vinny possessed a beautiful grace for calling the game and we won't soon see his kind again. I'm sorry to see him go.
In Case You Missed It
1. Elon Musk's Dad Goes In Hard On His Son
Elon Musk might be the wealthiest person on the planet right now but that doesn't impress his father Errol much. When asked in an interview on Australian radio whether he's proud of the Tesla founder, the 79-year-old quickly said no, then explained that the Musks "are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time," Sarah Rohoman writes. Read more about the Hall of Fame-level pettiness here.
- My Take, No. 1: The elder Musk should spend less time talking about his most famous son and spend more time raising the two young children he's fathered with his 35-year-old former stepdaughter.
- My Take, No. 2: How can they ever make another Austin Powers movie? The real-life supervillains are beyond parody.
2. In Times Of Heat, Prepare For Snow
If you've spent most of the summer wishing for slightly cooler weather, congrats for jinxing us all. Long-range weather forecaster Farmers' Almanac just released new projections for Canada and it's looking like we're in store for a cold, snowy winter, according to Tristan Wheeler. Here's why you're going to want to remember where you stashed your parka.
3. Reviewing Canada's First Pret A Manger
Vancouver can lay claim to Canada's first outpost of Pret a Manger. Our own Ashley Harris had heard plenty of hype about the U.K.-based chain but was skeptical that ready-made to-go sandwiches and croissants could really compete with the offerings we already have in Canada. Dear reader, Ashley says it's well worth a visit to the city's south end for the pop-up Pret experience.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy National Watermelon Day! It's also Clean Your Floors Day, too, begging the question: how are some of you so bad at eating watermelon?
⚾ BASEBALL
The Toronto Blue Jays had a fairly active trade deadline, picking up former two-time All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals, plus a quartet of pitchers that should help bolster a middle-of-the-pack bullpen down the stretch.
🏖️ LIFE'S A BEACH
Secluded, sandy serenity is only a drive (and a hidden staircase) away from the GTA. Situated on the shores of Lake Huron, Bayfield, Ontario, is home to a handful of great beaches that offer views of bright blue waters. Megan Renaud has the deets here.
🎤 BAE FOR EFFORT
Credit Beyoncé for listening to her fans and promising to tweak a lyric on her new album Renaissance that several had noted contained an ableist slur. It's the same phrase that Lizzo opted to remove from one of her songs earlier this year.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Supermodel and TV host Karlie Kloss turns 30 today. Alberta-born Lost lead Evangeline Lilly is 43. Living football legend Tom Brady is 45 — and coming off a season in which he led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdowns thrown. Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai turns 52. Snoop Dogg's smoking buddy Martha Stewart hits 81. TV president Martin Sheen is 82.
