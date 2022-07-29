I Tried Canada's First Pret A Manger & I Totally Get The Hype
Step aside Tim's!
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Pret a Manger just opened its first location in Canada, and after hearing some high praise from my U.K. friends, I headed to try out the popular coffee and sandwich shop.
The U.K.-based brand partnered with A&W, to test out the Canadian market. Lucky for me, Vancouver was the first city in the country to get a pop-up shop.
Like I said, anyone that I spoke to that had tried Pret while abroad raved about it. They were thrilled to learn that their beloved shop was coming to the country, and excitedly told me all about the menu. Despite their high reviews for the baked goods and coffee though, I still had some serious doubts.
First of all, Pret looked pretty average and it's basically just a different menu inside a generic fast-food chain here. Plus, I was confused about the fact that they were selling an organic vibe, and A&W is where I go for my burger and fries.
I went in with an open mind though, and boy, I was suprised.
Standing outside of Pret A Manger.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The quality of the food
Pret's baked goods, coffee and sandwich options were superb. Seriously, I would say everything about the quality of the food and coffee was ten times better than the Starbucks options.
Pret A Manger foods.Ashley Harris | Narcity
I've never had a croissant that was so soft, fluffy, and gooey chocolatey at the same time.
Pret A Manger foods.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The coffee was so amazing. I ended up ordering an iced latte and am already craving another.
The sandwiches were also a 10/10, especially compared to other chains. It tasted super fresh and I felt good after eating it. The same can't be said for Subway!
Pret A Manger sandwich option.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The prices were decent
The coffee prices were pretty average for an iced latte or americano, which was surprising because of the quality.
Pret A Manger coffee prices.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Some of the larger baguette sandwiches were on the pricier side, at $9.99 each.
Pret A Manger sandwich option.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The outside was disappointing
The only downside to this new location is that it just looks like an A&W. You don't really get that cozy coffee shop or fresh marketplace feeling like you might at other Pret A Mangers around the world.
It was a bit weird having all these fresh food items, baked goods, and specialty coffees right beside greasy burgers and fries.
Pret A Manger.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The combo was interesting, but hey — at least there's an option for whatever your craving right?