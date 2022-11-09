Time Out Market Is Coming To Vancouver & There's Only One Other In Canada
It's going to be massive!
Time Out Market, which is a massive food market that showcases local cuisine, will officially be making its way over to the West Coast of Canada to open its second Canadian location, within the next two years.
Right now there is only one Time Out Market in Canada, which is located in Montreal, but within a couple of years, Vancouver can expect to have its own.
Time Out magazine started the Time Out Markets, which opened its first location in Lisbon in 2014. Since then, the market has been a big hit and multiple locations continue to open up around the world.
By late 2024, a two-storey Time Out Market is expected to open at Vancouver's Oakridge Park, according to the press release.
The new market will take over a whopping 69,000 square feet and showcase some of "the city’s best culinary and cultural experiences," it added.
On the first level, you will be able to explore 17 live cooking kitchens, three different bars, one coffee shop, and a refreshing open-air patio.
Plus, a mezzanine with a signature cocktail lounge featuring drinks from award-winning mixologists will be there.
It will also have an event space and demonstration kitchen. In the event space, people will be able to pick and choose between roughly 1,4000 seating options.
So if you get tired from walking around Vancouver’s Oakridge Park all day long, you now know where to go to kick back and relax.
"The Vancouver team plans to collaborate with local talent and provide significant employment opportunities," the press release added.
Other Time Out Markets have a ton of different shops, vendors, and restaurants to choose from so you can taste the best of the city.