5 Coffee Shops In Vancouver Where You Can Actually Get Work Done At The Same Time
One will make you feel like you're working on the beach!
If you work remotely, you're probably on the hunt for the best coffee shops to work from in Vancouver.
With so many jobs going remote or to a more flexible schedule, working from home has become a new reality for many — and as much as we all love rolling out of bed, missing traffic, and starting work in our PJs, even that can get old.
Going to a coffee shop mixes up your scenery, forces you to look somewhat presentable and can really change your overall mood around.
If you live alone, especially, it's a great way to just be around other people, even if you're just seeing them in passing.
If you happen to be visiting the city for the holidays, you might just need to escape the family and set up shop somewhere else for the day.
Vancouver is full of amazing coffee shops for working from, but here are a few that I love to go to on the days that I just need to get out of the house.
Pittie Coffee
Address: 3702 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cute little cafe on Main Street is the perfect place to focus. It's really quiet, with fun decor and lots of plants to brighten up the space. If you're looking for a chill place to get in the zone, with some yummy pastries, this is for you.
Gallery Patio & Lounge
Address: 6133 University Blvd. 4th floor, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is more of a mix between a cafe and a restaurant, but it's super casual. It's on the UBC campus, but anyone is able to access the building. The lounge is really open with lots of seating to choose from. Because it's on campus, you won't be the only one pulling out a laptop. The best part is that the food is great and reasonably priced, and after work, you can stay for a drink.
Foglifter Coffee Roasters
Address: 3590 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This coffee shop is pretty big, with lots of seating and an open concept. The coffee is amazing, and they have a bunch of food options too. There are some window seats, so you can people watch if you get bored of working.
Honolulu Coffee
Address: 2098 W. 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is like walking right into Hawaii, with themed decor, plants and a menu full of flavours. The seats have dividers in between them, which is perfect for doing work throughout the day. Make sure to try their açai bowls when you're there because they are mouthwatering.
Matchstick
Address: 4807 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are a few Matchstick locations around Vancouver, and they have a super cool vibe to them. There's limited seating at this one, but if you do get a spot it's the perfect place to work from for the day. It's really bright and makes a lovely backdrop for work.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.