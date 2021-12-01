Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
things to do in vancouver

5 Coffee Shops In Vancouver Where You Can Actually Get Work Done At The Same Time

One will make you feel like you're working on the beach!

5 Coffee Shops In Vancouver Where You Can Actually Get Work Done At The Same Time
Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you work remotely, you're probably on the hunt for the best coffee shops to work from in Vancouver.

With so many jobs going remote or to a more flexible schedule, working from home has become a new reality for many — and as much as we all love rolling out of bed, missing traffic, and starting work in our PJs, even that can get old.

Going to a coffee shop mixes up your scenery, forces you to look somewhat presentable and can really change your overall mood around.

If you live alone, especially, it's a great way to just be around other people, even if you're just seeing them in passing.

If you happen to be visiting the city for the holidays, you might just need to escape the family and set up shop somewhere else for the day.

Vancouver is full of amazing coffee shops for working from, but here are a few that I love to go to on the days that I just need to get out of the house.

Pittie Coffee

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Address: 3702 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This cute little cafe on Main Street is the perfect place to focus. It's really quiet, with fun decor and lots of plants to brighten up the space. If you're looking for a chill place to get in the zone, with some yummy pastries, this is for you.

Website

Gallery Patio & Lounge

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Address: 6133 University Blvd. 4th floor, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is more of a mix between a cafe and a restaurant, but it's super casual. It's on the UBC campus, but anyone is able to access the building. The lounge is really open with lots of seating to choose from. Because it's on campus, you won't be the only one pulling out a laptop. The best part is that the food is great and reasonably priced, and after work, you can stay for a drink.

Website

Foglifter Coffee Roasters

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Address: 3590 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This coffee shop is pretty big, with lots of seating and an open concept. The coffee is amazing, and they have a bunch of food options too. There are some window seats, so you can people watch if you get bored of working.

Website

Honolulu Coffee

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Address: 2098 W. 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot is like walking right into Hawaii, with themed decor, plants and a menu full of flavours. The seats have dividers in between them, which is perfect for doing work throughout the day. Make sure to try their açai bowls when you're there because they are mouthwatering.

Website

Matchstick

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Address: 4807 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: There are a few Matchstick locations around Vancouver, and they have a super cool vibe to them. There's limited seating at this one, but if you do get a spot it's the perfect place to work from for the day. It's really bright and makes a lovely backdrop for work.

Website

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

6 Hikes Near Vancouver That Give You All The Views Without The Effort

If you lose your breath going up the stairs, this is for you 🏔️

@mchlld | Instagram, @_markprez | Instagram

Sometimes you just don't want to hike straight up a mountain, for hours on end, to get a nice view. The good news is, you don't have to.

There are beginner hikes around Vancouver that give you amazing views of the water, city, mountains, or peaceful lakes.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Places In Vancouver That Will Make You Feel Like You're Emily In Paris

Travel abroad without leaving Vancouver! 🗺️

Karen Habashi | Narcity

In 2020, my family and I decided to go to Paris — and then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

Like many Canadians, we decided to start exploring our own province and the cities within instead of travelling.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Secret Spots Near Vancouver To Take Your Special Someone For An Epic Date Like No Other

Add these to your bucket list ASAP!

@_gabiicristinaa | Instagram, @susietramnguyen | Instagram

Most people are tired of staying at home and chilling. It's time to get out and explore the city and find the best spots. In Vancouver, there are tons of secret, underrated and hidden places to check out.

You can take your next date around for an adventure or go with some friends.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Surreal Places In BC That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Another World

These take "magical" to a whole other level ✨

@melhwang | Instagram, @avisionphotography | Instagram

There are some places that when you go, you feel like you need someone to pinch you because it doesn't feel real.

B.C. is known for its amazing beauty, which means it has some pretty epic spots that you can check out.

Keep Reading Show less