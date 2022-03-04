9 Adorable Cafes In BC That Look Like They’re Plucked Straight Out Of Europe
They will have you dreaming of a vacation! 🥐☕
If you want to get that European vibe, without the plane ticket, you're in luck.
Some of the best cafes in B.C. look like they should be on a street in Europe, and will give you that vacation feeling.
Take a trip to France with a yummy croissant — or one to Italy with a tasty expresso.
These spots are good enough that for a dreamy afternoon you will feel like you're in a different world — one with delicious treats!
Here is a list of some fantastic European-inspired cafes in B.C. that will transport you somewhere far away.
Maybe you can pretend to be Emily In Paris for an afternoon?
Sciué Italian Bakery Caffé
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 126 Davie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are looking to get some seriously fun and unique pastries — this is the spot to check out. The Italian-inspired cafe has many coffee drinks and yummy treats like cannoli.
Le Marché St. George
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 4393 St George St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're searching for a really tasty croissant — look no further. La Marche is a French-inspired cafe where you can feel like your having a little taste of France with each bite.
Don't forget to order a giant latte on the side.
Bellaggio Cafe
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 773 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Ever wanted to enjoy a coffee and brunch in Italy? You can have the same feeling of dining in Italy at this cafe in Vancouver.
Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1387 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This French cafe in Vancouver has become very popular among locals. The modern little French-inspired cafe has a great brunch and lunch menu.
Their patio has twinkly lights draping above and it'll make you feel like you're right in Paris.
Oh Carolina
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 580 E 12th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a quaint little cafe and grocery store that will have you thinking you're shopping in Europe. Grab a macchiato here and some brunch or lunch items. The Pastrami Sandwich sounds amazing.
Thierry
Price: 💸 💸 💸 💸
Address:1059 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Okay, this place is definitely on the pricier side of cafes — but worth it. Many people rave about Thierry's macarons, chocolates, and baked goods so it's worth checking out. They also serve coffees and espresso to pair with any treat.
Breka Bakery & Café
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 4554 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cafe had originally taken over a German Bakery and still tries to keep those roots within the new cafe. They serve delicious coffee and baked goods inspired by Germany like Bienenstich and artisan rye bread.
Paul Bakery, Café and Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1164 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to pretend you are Emily In Paris for a day — come here. This cafe will transport you to France while enjoying a cup of coffee and french-inspired dishes. Plus, the aesthetic of this cafe is on point.
Caffe Artigiano
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 2154 W 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a European-inspired coffee shop chain. There are so many locations all across B.C. to visit.
No automatic espresso machines are used in the making — so you can get that authentic feel. Their latte art is pretty amazing too.