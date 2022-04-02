Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Stunning Vancouver Cafes You Have To Visit At Least Once, According To A Top Influencer

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Emma Leger sitting on steps with coffee. Right: Emma Leger at a beach in Vancouver.

Vancouver is home to so many hidden gems that it can be hard to choose where to go first.

If you're on the hunt for the best coffee shop in the city, then you are in luck.

A top influencer from Vancouver B.C., named Emma Leger, gave a breakdown of all the best cafes to visit for your next coffee run.

Leger is basically a local celeb with over 614,000 followers on her Instagram, @emmaleger, as well as a huge following on her Youtube Channel and podcast.

Although she is constantly travelling the world on her influencing adventures, she still has some favourite cafes right in her hometown.

She is clearly super busy, with all of her businesses, so is most definitely a coffee expert.

Many are inspired by Europe — especially France — and are perfect if you want to take a mini-vacation.

Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1387 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: One of Leger's favourites, Mon Pitou, will have you feeling like you are in a little cafe in Paris as soon as you walk in. They serve up amazing brunch, croissants and espresso.

Plus, they even have an adorable little patio out front that is also dog friendly.

Website

Small Victory Bakery

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3070 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Here you can get delicious, fresh-baked loaves of bread and coffee. Once you walk in, you'll be greeted with the best aromas of fresh bread but be careful because it may cause instant cravings.

Website

Paul Bakery, Café and Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1164 Robson St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for another little escape to Europe while remaining in Vancouver — this is the place to go. Here you can order a selection of different coffees and savoury dishes like crepes and eggs benedict.

Website

Breka Bakery & Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3750 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the perfect pastry and a pick-me-up — Breka Bakery is the place to go. They are also open 24 hours so you can satisfy your cravings at any time of day.

Website

Café Kitsuné

Price: 💸💸

Address: 157 Water St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This cafe has locations around the world — including France. The merchandise you can purchase there like mugs and hats are all super cute.

Plus, just look at the adorable fox cookies you can get with your lattes.

Website

Revolver

Price: 💸💸

Address: 325 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a great little cafe to meet up and chat with friends or have a quick study session. You can get all types of different espresso beans so if you are picky about the quality of your coffee — check this spot out.

Website

Timbertrain Coffee Roasters

Price: 💸💸

Address: 311 W Cordova St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This little gem has great views of Gastown so you can sip on some coffee under those twinkly lights on any rainy day.

Timbertrain's almond croissant looks heavenly and is a must-try if you visit this spot.

Website

