Here's What Your Favourite Vancouver Restaurant Says About You, According To This BC TikToker
Does anyone else feel personally attacked? 🙋
If you happen to have a go-to restaurant in Vancouver, this Canadian TikToker is judging your personality on the basis of your preference.
Content creator Emily Kierstead might not have a degree in psychology or a doctorate in human behaviour, but, like most of her contemporaries, she still dissects people's choices through sheer experience (and with an impressive level of confidence).
For example, "if Pepino's is your favourite, you're the mom friend of the group. You're reliable, you always text back and you'll probably be the first one to get married and own a house," claims one of Kierstead's confident TikTok opinions, posted in August.
"I used my content as a way to build a sense of community through restaurant recommendations, personal stories and day-in-the-life videos," Kierstead told Narcity recently.
Kierstead regularly comes up with more dine-out content, like talking about the "most overrated restaurants in Vancouver."
@emmmck
#greenscreen inspo from @Connie ⭐️ do you guys want to see my underrated list? #vancouverfoodie #vancouver
...as well as "underrated spots in Vancouver."
Kierstead's TikTok account has acquired almost 13,000 followers, who certainly value her restaurant recommendations — or opinions on places to avoid in Vancouver.
Her feed also hosts a bunch of content about being a 25-year-old in Vancouver, including spending habits, fashion choices etc. In one of her videos, she even talks about not being from Vancouver originally and the things that have surprised her about the city.
Another video, which takes us further inside her life and career, highlights how she got laid off from her job earlier this year. That's when she decided to turn to full-time content creation, but this journey has been full of trepidations as well.
She's now considering going back to a '9-5' work schedule in order to once again 'enjoy' creating content, which hasn't been the case for her of late.
Kierstead's has been a communications professional for about four years, according to her LinkedIn. But clearly, her strongest suit seems to be her confidence.