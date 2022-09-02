NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Nickelback Shot A Music Video In BC & Canada's 2nd Highest Paid TikToker Showed Up (VIDEO)

There's a blooper reel to prove it. 😂

Vancouver Staff Writer
Kris Collins and Chad Kroeger making a TikTok. Right: Kris Collins with Nickelback.

The iconic Canadian rock band, Nickelback, was recently in B.C. to shoot a music video and Canada's second highest paid TikToker, Kris Collins, got in on the fun.

The B.C. TikTok star got up to a bunch of shenanigans with the band, which included shooting a fun collab — and the blooper reel is pretty epic.

Nickelback was in Burnaby on August 30 and posted an open casting call for any friends and fans to appear in a music video being shot at 3 p.m. from Simon Fraser University's Convocation Mall.

Tons of fans showed up to the event and rocked out — all while hoping to be a part of the band's new music video.

The ever-so-popular Canadian TikToker posted a photo with the band at the same location on Burnaby Mountain.

"These guys are seriously the Nicest/Coolest people to hang with. Can’t wait for you guys to hear their New Single Sep 7th," Collins wrote in an Instagram post.

The TikToker also shared a video on Sept. 2 of a behind-the-scenes shoot going down with Nickelback's lead singer and guitarist — Chad Kroeger.

"I love how invested Chad & the guys were in filming TT’s with me," she wrote in the post's caption.

The bloopers of the duo creating these videos together are just too good.

Plus, Kroeger offered Collin's backstage passes to their next tour — as long as she doesn't "out Chad the Chad," according to her TikTok post.

It seemed like the band appreciated their time with Collins because they sent her some flowers which she posted to her Instagram story on Sept. 2.

Collins is the second-highest-paid TikToker in all of Canada and has already made a whopping $4.75 million from it, according to a story by Forbes that was published earlier this year.

She has now grown her TikTok following to over 46.3 million people and continues to make hilarious content for her viewers — including some features with the iconic Canadian band.

