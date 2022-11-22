This Canadian TikToker Got To Perform With Nickelback & She's 'Been A Fan For Years'
TikToker turned rockstar. 🎸
This TikToker from Vancouver was able to live out her childhood dreams when she got to perform with an iconic Canadian band, on stage during one of their shows.
Kris Collins, @kallmekris, is the second highest-paid TikToker in the country, and it has allowed her to meet some mega-celebs like the band members of Nickelback.
Collins got to perform one of the band's hit songs "Rockstar," at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on November 18. She later posted an Instagram thanking the band and sharing a few snippets of the evening.
"Huge thank you to @nickelback for making my 'Rockstar' dream come true," Collins said.
"Went from singing this song at the top of my lungs in my car, to singing it on stage with the legends themselves," she added.
She also posted a video of the performance to her TikTok.
"I don't know how I got to this point in my life but I’m so incredibly grateful," Collins said in the TikTok post.
"Childhood dream," she added.
In an interview with Narcity, Collins said that she has been a fan of the band for years. Plus, this wasn't the first time they'd met.
A few months back, the big-time TikToker got to collaborate with the band, make a few funny TikToks and even be a part of their latest music video, "San Quentin."
Together, the dynamic duo created some TikTok content that will make you laugh so hard, your belly will hurt.
@nickelback
@kallmekris Do we need to take this to a vote? 🤔 Who do you want to hear on our new single out on sept 7?”
"Nickelback was awesome to collab with," Collins told Narcity.
"They are so humble, kind, talented and fun," she added.