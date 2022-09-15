NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Canada's 2nd Highest Paid TikToker Is In Nickelback's Music Video & It Just Came Out (VIDEO)

They're all basically BFFs now!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Nickelback. Right: Kris Collins.

A brand new music video from the iconic Canadian rock band, Nickelback, has just been released and Canada's second highest paid TikToker, Kris Collins, appeared in it a bunch of times. It looks like the group had a ton of fun making it, too.

The music video for Nickelback's new song, "San Quentin", was filmed at Simon Fraser University's Convocation Mall in Burnaby, B.C. on August 30 and officially released on September 14.

In the video, you can see Collins running with the camera and rocking out as a fan in the front row amongst the crowd.

She is featured in the video multiple times, which isn't surprising because the band seems to be having a ton of fun hanging out with her.

If you are from B.C., you might just notice some other familiar faces appear in the video. The band had an open casting call for anyone to come and join the music new video being filmed that day.

Kris Collins also got to hang out with the band later on too, and her relationship with them is so cute.

"These guys are seriously the Nicest/Coolest people to hang with," said Collins in an Instagram post.

She even ended up making a hilarious TikTok video with the lead singer and guitarist of the band, Chad Kroeger.

"Love how invested Chad & the guys were in making videos with me," she wrote in the post's caption. The bloopers to these TikTok videos are hilarious.

The collaborations between the two well-known Canadians are absolutely iconic and hopefully, there will be more in the future.

