This Ex-Restaurant Owner On TikTok Makes Up To $10K Per Post & Shared How To Do It Too
You could do it too! 💰👀
A hilarious TikToker from Vancouver has taken the internet by storm and she only started creating content a few years ago.
Sandra Kwon, @jeenie.weenie on TikTok, was a restaurant owner before totally changing her career when her TikTok popped off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After gaining a substantial following and millions of views, she decided to close down her restaurants to focus on full-time content creation.
It wasn’t an overnight change though. Kwon told Narcity that it took her about two years to "figure out how to be stable" before going full-time as a content creator.
Kwon now has over 8.9 million followers on TikTok, 5.72 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 1 million followers on Instagram.
She creates a ton of comedic content and is well-known for her hilarious flight attendant skits, on what she calls, "Jeenie Air."
In an interview with Narcity, Kwon shared some tips for anyone looking to get into content creation and how to actually make money from it, like her.
Don't expect it to be a breeze
Since it will be your very own business, you'll need to do all the work yourself to get paid, Kwon said.
"I wouldn't recommend quitting your day job until you can get something concrete that you are happy with for at least 6 months," she added.
Know how to get noticed
Kwon suggests being authentic and sharing stories to gain some attention. Any tips and tricks that people might find valuable are always a good place to start.
In one of Kwon's TikToks, she shares something as simple as a flight tip.
@jeenie.weenie
This or find a hottie’s shoulder to sleep on 😏 #flighttips #letsfly #cabincrewlife #planehacks
Stay consistent with posting
Posting is key.
"I feel like people are scared and spend too much time in preparation to post anything that they never end up posting anything at all in the end or delaying," Kwon said.
"The more you post, the more consistent you are, and the easier it'll be for you to get noticed," she added.
Set your rates
Kwon told Narcity that this one is a bit tricky because there is no industry standard when it comes to how much you can get paid. She also noted that you will have the ability to set your own rates.
As a full-time content creator, she makes up to "five figures," per post. Although, depending on the brand, organization or charity, she sometimes posts for free.
So if you're able to follow her tips and create a similar following, you might be able to get the same.
You can also make money through brand partnerships and social media platforms.
Social media platforms can offer payout bonuses, after posting on their platform. The bonuses are usually based on the number of views you get, Kwon said.
Drop some merch!
Once you've gathered a fan base, the sky's the limit! Creating your own branded merchandise is another great way to make some extra cash, Kwon said.
She creates her very own custom T-shirts dedicated to her social media platforms.