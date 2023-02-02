A Restaurant Charged A Woman $25 To Cut Her Cake & TikTokers Are Divided On The Issue
"Nothing is free anymore."
Many of us may have heard of a corking fee for wine at restaurants, but have you ever been slapped with a cake-cutting fee?
A woman is stirring up debate on TikTok after sharing the bill from a recent dinner, during which a server offered to cut the cake that she'd gotten as a gift.
The user, named GiGi, posted a video showing her receipt which had a list of food and drinks on it and then at the end it shows a "1 cake cut" charge of $25.
"When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she's doing something nice for us.. But it was 25 dollars," she wrote over the video.
The Arizona woman also noted "I didn't know this was a thing?!?" in the caption.
@vivala_blondiiie
I didn’t know this was a thing?!? 😳@BrazyBecca @Michelle Greene @Vanessa Valenbaer #ReadySetLift
With over 811,000 views, there are some divided reactions on the video.
While some TikTokers say they weren't surprised by the cake-cutting charge, they agree the woman should've been told about it beforehand.
"Totally a thing. Because then they bring plates and forks, which they then have to wash. But it was wrong that you weren’t told of a fee," one person said.
"No different than a corking fee. It's a restaurant policy to help them pay their bills when people bring food in," another person expressed in the comment section, while another noted they wouldn't mind but "25 [dollars] is crazy."
One viewer pointed out that you should always ask questions in a case like this, because "nothing is free anymore."
As for the comments that called out GiGi for bringing her own food to a restaurant, the video creator explained that she lives in Arizona and didn't want to leave the cake in the car.
She also shared that she never asked the servers to cut the cake, they insisted and didn't tell her that it would cost anything.
Others comments with serving experience said they had no idea cake-cutting charges are a thing.
"I've worked in 3 different restaurants and they’ve never charged for people bringing their own cake? i’ve worked in fine dining too? this is new to me," one person wrote.
"Been a waitress for 6 years and I’ve never heard of this," another follower chimed in and GiGi replied that she had also been a waitress for the same number of years and didn't know about it.
"I've never seen this omg. i served at an italian restaurant for a year and we’d cut cakes and provide plates just to be nice," yet another person said.
Based on all the mixed reaction it seems like not every restaurant charges customers this type of fee, but perhaps it's always best to ask a server if they ever offer to do something.
Have you ever had to pay a cake-cutting fee?
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.