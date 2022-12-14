A Woman Is Calling Out A New York Restaurant That Serves An Entire Head Of Lettuce As A Salad
"They should have paid you for making it."
An Italian restaurant in New York City is going viral on social media because of its unique salad plating method, which has people shocked at the price.
New Yorker Mish Lim (@mishlim.star) recently posted a TikTok video of the caesar salad she ordered from Basta Pasta in the Flatiron District, calling it the "worst in NYC."
The video posted on Tuesday has gained 2 million views and shows Lim's plate with an entire head of lettuce sitting on top of the dressing, along with four sliced cherry tomatoes and three crouton sticks.
@mishlim.star
NYC salad #ceasarsalad #nycsalad #nyceats #thingstodoinnyc #nycfood #nycrestaurants #nyclife
"When I ordered the salad, I was not expecting a head of lettuce just chilling on the plate," she said in the popular post. "I had to cut it up myself, and it did not say 'DIY' caesar on the menu."
Basta Pasta's menu shows that the $12 Insalata Caeser comes with a "whole baby romaine heart." The description had commenters discussing whether the menu gave the plate a fair representation of what you're served.
"Did they think they were doing a wedge salad ?" one user wrote in the comment section of the previously mentioned video.
The comment section on Lim's TikTok video.mishlim.star | TikTok
Although the menu does include the "whole" vegetable, viewers think it is vague and should specify that you have to cut the entire thing yourself to enjoy it instead of it coming chopped for you.
Its $12 price was another shock to the viewers, who believe the plate is too pricy for having to do all the work to slice it up.
"They should have paid you for making it," another view chimed in.
Narcity reached out to Basta Pasta for a comment regarding their salad, and we will update the article when we receive a response.